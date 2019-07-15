Payette County wildfire contained after blaze burns across 2,000 acres, authorities say

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

Roughly 2,000 acres burned after a wildfire started in Payette County on Sunday, but as of 8 a.m. Monday, the blaze was 100 percent contained, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported near the Little Willow Road and Dry Creek Road area, and fire officials anticipated working on extinguishing hot spots through Tuesday.

Nine fire departments initially responded at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday. A second fire nearby was also located on Dry Creek, but it only burned about 100 acres, according to the sheriff’s office.

The cause of the fire was not publicly disclosed Monday.