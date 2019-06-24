The X Games are in Boise this weekend, which means these Downtown roads will be closed

X Games in Boise boasts athletes from around the world Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hawaiian competitor Heiamana Reynolds rolled into Rhodes Skate Park with the hopes of heading to the X Games final competition in Minneapolis.

Boise will again play host to an X Games qualifier this week, prompting several road closures downtown as officials prepare for an influx of thousands of fans.

Several routes around Rhodes Skate Park, where the competition takes place on Friday and Saturday, will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, until sometime Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the city of Boise. Here’s a list of the closures:





▪ 15th Street: closed from W. River Street to W. Grove Street.

▪ Grand Avenue: closed and signed at S. 15th Street.

▪ S. 16th Street and S. Americana Blvd: closed between W. Grove Street and W. River Street.

▪ W. Front Street: closed from 14th St. to 16th Street.

Several roads will be closed from Tuesday, June 25, through Sunday, June 30, to accommodate traffic for the Boise X Games qualifier.

Additionally, there will be lane and shoulder closures on both the inbound and outbound Interstate 184 connector on Friday and Saturday.

The city is offering shuttle service from Ann Morrison Park on Friday and Saturday for X Games attendees. The shuttles will run roughly every 15 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Find more information on the shuttles here.

Additional parking on Friday is available in the parking lot at 688 American Blvd. and Saturday at Grove Park Plaza, 1750 Front St. For information on ride-sharing and taxi pick-up and drop-off locations, as well as details on bike and e-scooter parking, visit the city of Boise website.

Since 2017, the event has been held at Rhodes Skate Park, 1555 W. Front St. Each year, dozens of skateboarders and BMX bicyclists compete for a slot at the X Games, the ESPN extreme sports event.

Bleacher seats are already sold out for the Saturday finals, but the bleachers are open on a first-come, first-served basis Friday during qualifying rounds. Here’s a full schedule:

Friday, June 28:

▪ 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: BMX park qualification.

▪ 11 a.m.: Festival area and Family Fun Zone opens.

▪ 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Women’s skateboard park qualification.

▪ 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Men’s skateboard park qualification.

Saturday, June 29:

▪ 11 a.m.: Festival area and Family Fun Zone opens.

▪ 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.: BMX park elimination and final.

▪ 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.: Women’s skateboard park elimination and final.

▪ 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Men’s skateboard park elimination and final.