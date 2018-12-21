His letter on behalf of Faucher was read aloud at sentencing. Now Boise’s mayor responds

Boise Mayor David Bieter released a statement Friday regarding a presentencing letter he sent to the court on behalf of the Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Bieter’s full statement read:

“Forgiveness and mercy are central tenets of my faith. I condemn Thomas Faucher’s crimes in the strongest possible terms and remain deeply disturbed and angry that a man I’ve known for decades was capable of such things. He was a family friend and priest for more than 40 years. His support and counsel when my parents were killed was irreplaceable in helping us get through that very difficult time. That history and my faith compel me to have compassion for an old sick man and prompted me to encourage what leniency the court saw fit to offer.”

During court proceedings Thursday, Faucher’s attorney said about 100 people had submitted character reference letters.

“I ask you to consider the depth and breadth of the support of his character reference letters,” Mark Manweiler told 4th District Judge Jason Scott. He then read from the middle of Bieter’s letter, which follows here:

“During these many years, Father Faucher has provided me with invaluable counsel and advice across a range of issues. He performed our wedding ceremony, baptized my daughter and gave the invocation when I was sworn in as mayor. But more than anything else, when my parents were both killed in a head-on collision, he not only gave the most profound and comforting homily I have ever heard but his counseling and spiritual guidance in such a dark time made a world of difference. I don’t know how I would have made it through without Father Faucher.”

It’s unclear when Bieter wrote the letter. Manweiler did not reference the date of the letter. It is part of the pre-sentencing report, which is sealed.

Faucher was arrested in February on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. During a raid of his home, authorities found 2,500 files that were sexual exploitative or pornographic, depicting young-looking subjects.

Faucher pleaded guilty in September to two counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material, two counts of possession of sexually exploitative materials and one count of drug possession (LSD).