This Boise priest is being sentenced on child porn charges. Follow live updates here

Editor’s note: Some readers may find this news story disturbing.

The Rev. W. Thomas Faucher, a longtime priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Boise, is set to be sentenced for five felony crimes at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise on Thursday.

Faucher, 73, was accused of amassing thousands of child porn images and videos on his home computer — and pleaded guilty in September to sharing some of those images online.

A thinner and more frail-looking Faucher was wheeled into the courtroom in his Ada County jail uniform. At least 30 people, including some members of the Diocese of Boise, plus local media were packed into the windowless fifth floor courtroom — although some watching cried while others left the room as a detective described the images and child pornography found in Faucher’s posession in graphic detail.

Special prosecutor Kassandra Slaven first called Garden City police officer Detective John Brumbaugh to the stand. Brumbaugh, who’s been on the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for five years, said he received a cybertip that involved two images sent from wtfauch@aol.com that was linked to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church website.

In the months that followed, Brumbaugh said, his investigation looked at chats and emails that showed Faucher was “actively seeking interests with gay men, satanic interests” and the rape and killing of minors. He also described the contents of the images police found on Faucher’s cellphone, computer and Dropbox account: more than 2,500 files that were sexually exploitative or pornographic with young-looking subjects. The files were described by police as violent, disturbing and torturous, some involving children crying.

In online chats with a person called “Bruno,” Faucher expressed a desire to have sex with boys, including some in his extended family, Brumbaugh said. Faucher said he had “satanic desires,” an attraction to 6-year-old boys and that “the thought of killing someone does begin to excite me,” according to the detective.

Brumbaugh also said Faucher’s online conversations about shared child pornography include the Catholic priest talking about fantasies, including the sexual abuse of altar boys and babies, and saying that he liked a video of a boy being being beaten to death.

“The volume of [images] was something I haven’t come across,” Brumbaugh said, and added that the extreme nature of the images took a toll on himself and others involved in the investigation.

As Faucher solicited more videos of young boys, he wrote that he felt “wonderful indifference,” Brumbaugh told the courtroom.

Other images the detective said the investigation found included depictions of black slavery, which Faucher spoke about using racist language, as well as images of Faucher urinating on a cross and canon law book. Faucher talked to “Bruno” about betraying canon law, then blaming it on his age and illness, Brumbaugh said.

Faucher later told Brumbaugh that no one else had access to his email account, the detective said. Brumbaugh also said there was no evidence that someone had remote access to Faucher’s computer nor evidence of a virus on the computer.

Charges against Faucher

Prosecutors have said they found more than 2,000 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse on Faucher’s computer and phone. They said he spoke in online chat rooms about having a desire to rape and kill children; his attorney said at least one of those conversations was Faucher “role playing” with an author in Brazil.

He was charged with 21 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, one count of felony possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana and ecstasy). He pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of sexually exploitative material, two counts of possession of sexually exploitative materials and one count of drug possession.

Diocese spokesman Gene Fadness told the Statesman Wednesday that church officials haven’t seen evidence that Faucher has taken full responsibility for his actions, and he has not apologized. In pleading guilty to five of the 24 charges against him, Faucher said that he didn’t remember sharing child porn with others because he had alcohol-induced depression and dementia.

The diocese evicted Faucher while he was being held in the Ada County Jail, and they had the house exorcised before selling it.

This story is breaking and is being updated throughout the day Thursday.