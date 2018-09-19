Headed to Downtown Boise this weekend? Be prepared. FitOne, construction will snarl traffic

Downtown Boise drivers’ frustrations are sure to escalate this weekend as even more roads will temporarily close and pedestrians will fill the roads for St. Luke’s FitOne races.

Around 11,000 people are expected to participate in the St. Luke’s FitOne 5K, 10K, and half-marathon and healthy living expo, swarming the downtown streets of Boise. On Saturday, the road from Capitol and Bannock streets, down to Ann Morrison Park, will be closed from at least 6 a.m. to noon.

The pedestrians will only add to existing congestion in the area from construction and the weekly farmers markets.

Saturday closures include:

St. Luke’s has a full list of closed roads and suggested detours on its website to help navigate FitOne.

Walkers and runners will be on Warm Springs Avenue from 7-9:30 a.m.

Idaho Street will be closed from 6-8 a.m.

Crescent Rim Drive will be closed from 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Warm Springs Avenue will be reduced to one lane with traffic flowing eastbound only. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Park Center Boulevard.

Grab a shuttle

FitOne race participants can park at the Boise Towne Square Mall and take a free shuttle downtown.

Pickup is in the northwest parking lot near Dillard’s. Buses will run from 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Return shuttles will depart from Ann Morison Park, starting at 9 a.m. Return trips offer two stops, either on Front Street, in front of Century Link Arena, or at Boise Towne Square.

Race day information

Course marshal volunteers will be present on Saturday morning to help keep participants safe and to answer questions where needed. They will be available on the following streets: