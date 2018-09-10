Road construction in Downtown Boise has clogged traffic on major streets, such as this stretch of Capitol Boulevard between Broad and Main streets.
Road construction in Downtown Boise has clogged traffic on major streets, such as this stretch of Capitol Boulevard between Broad and Main streets. Sven Berg sberg@IdahoStatesman.com
Road construction in Downtown Boise has clogged traffic on major streets, such as this stretch of Capitol Boulevard between Broad and Main streets. Sven Berg sberg@IdahoStatesman.com

Latest News

Driving in Downtown Boise is a pain right now. Here’s when the roads will clear up.

By Sven Berg

sberg@idahostatesman.com

September 10, 2018 03:07 PM

If you’ve driven in Downtown Boise lately, you’ve coped with closed lanes and clogged traffic. But there’s good news: Most of the projects are scheduled to be done this month, and a few of them should be done this week.

Here’s a look at some of the most noticeable road work that’s happening Downtown.

Where: Capitol Boulevard, Broad Street to Main Street

What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions

Why: Ada County Highway District is building a protected bike lane on this stretch, linking it to the same kind of lane recently built in front of City Hall.

Scheduled completion: Sept. 21

Where: Capitol Boulevard, Idaho Street to Bannock Street

What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions

Why: Streetscaping, bike lane work

Scheduled completion: Sept. 28

Where: River Street, Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street

What: Road closed

Why: Resurfacing road

Scheduled completion: Sept. 14

Where: Idaho Street, 5th Street to 8th Street

What: Lane closures

Why: The city of Boise is working on its geothermal pipes in this stretch, reducing car travel to one lane between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street.

Scheduled completion: Sept. 12

Where: Idaho Street, 6th Street to 9th Street

What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions

Why: Capital City Development Corporation is doing streetscape upgrades

Scheduled completion: Sept. 15

Where: 5th Street, Washington Street to Franklin Street

What: Lane closures

Why: Overhead utility work

Scheduled completion: Sept. 28

Where: Fort Street, Robbins Road to 4th Street

What: Road closure

Why: The city of Boise is working on a geothermal pipe in this area.

Scheduled completion: Sept. 28

Where: Main Street, 9th Street to Capitol Boulevard

What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions

Why: Buildings in the area are undergoing some construction. Most of the travel restrictions are during the night.

Scheduled completion: Sept. 15

Where: 5th Street, Main Street to Idaho Street

What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions

Why: These travel restrictions will be on the west side of 5th Street for an apartment building under construction there.

Scheduled completion: Dec. 1, 2018

The Ada County Highway District is having a record year: $61 million in construction work over 91 projects in 2018. Learn about ACHD's busiest road construction sites in this April video.

By

Sven Berg: 208-377-6275, @SvenBerg51

  Comments  