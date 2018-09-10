Driving in Downtown Boise is a pain right now. Here’s when the roads will clear up.

If you’ve driven in Downtown Boise lately, you’ve coped with closed lanes and clogged traffic. But there’s good news: Most of the projects are scheduled to be done this month, and a few of them should be done this week.
Here’s a look at some of the most noticeable road work that’s happening Downtown.
Where: Capitol Boulevard, Broad Street to Main Street
What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions
Why: Ada County Highway District is building a protected bike lane on this stretch, linking it to the same kind of lane recently built in front of City Hall.
Scheduled completion: Sept. 21
Where: Capitol Boulevard, Idaho Street to Bannock Street
What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions
Why: Streetscaping, bike lane work
Scheduled completion: Sept. 28
Where: River Street, Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street
What: Road closed
Why: Resurfacing road
Scheduled completion: Sept. 14
Where: Idaho Street, 5th Street to 8th Street
What: Lane closures
Why: The city of Boise is working on its geothermal pipes in this stretch, reducing car travel to one lane between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street.
Scheduled completion: Sept. 12
Where: Idaho Street, 6th Street to 9th Street
What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions
Why: Capital City Development Corporation is doing streetscape upgrades
Scheduled completion: Sept. 15
Where: 5th Street, Washington Street to Franklin Street
What: Lane closures
Why: Overhead utility work
Scheduled completion: Sept. 28
Where: Fort Street, Robbins Road to 4th Street
What: Road closure
Why: The city of Boise is working on a geothermal pipe in this area.
Scheduled completion: Sept. 28
Where: Main Street, 9th Street to Capitol Boulevard
What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions
Why: Buildings in the area are undergoing some construction. Most of the travel restrictions are during the night.
Scheduled completion: Sept. 15
Where: 5th Street, Main Street to Idaho Street
What: Lane closures, pedestrian restrictions
Why: These travel restrictions will be on the west side of 5th Street for an apartment building under construction there.
Scheduled completion: Dec. 1, 2018
