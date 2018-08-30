Curious Idaho round 2 is complete. Find out what won, get answers to your questions

Idaho Statesman Curious Idaho voting round No 2 is complete — and we have a winner. With 216 total votes, this one received nearly half (106):
Who makes up our prison population — violent versus non-violent offenders, 1st time drug users? Do we need more prisons or better sentencing?
(The questioner wanted to remain anonymous.)
We have two reporters who are vying to do this story. We’ll let you know who gets the assignment soon. Also, our first story about how the Idaho National Laboratory came to be in the Gem State is in the works. And we’ll hang on to the other two questions for later.
In the meantime
We’ve gotten so many questions about Idaho history, law, culture and lifestyle, that we won’t be able to vote on all of them, so I thought we would answer them here. And because great minds often think alike — we’ve actually answered a several of them in the past. Here are three questions about some of the issues and ideas that sparked your curiosity answered with previous stories — and updates.
1. Bicyclists don’t have to follow normal driving laws. Why not? We got a few questions about bicycle laws, including this one from a reader in Meridian, and we have several stories that answer what they are. Last year, Michael Deeds did a terrific column that looked at the basics and the quirky laws that govern bicyclists in Idaho. But that wasn’t enough for one reader who wanted to know why one particular law — known as the “Idaho stop law” that allows cyclists to “to treat a stop sign as a yield sign, and a red light as a stop sign.”
So I caught up with Boise bicycle police officer Andy Johnson, who knows the laws inside and out.
In 2007, I did a story about the law and the officer I spoke with at the time said it was because the newer bicycles didn’t have enough metal in it to set off the magnetic sensors under the street that governed the lights.
“There is truth to that origin,” Johnson said, “But there are reasons why we maintain it.”
Now, traffic lights are triggered by motion sensors in the cameras on top of the light. So now the issues center around safety and traffic flow, he said.
“We now have more commuters of all kinds —vehicles and bicycles,” Johnson said. Keeping traffic flowing is safer for everyone.
“The increased number of bicycles leads to congestion,” he said “Stacking up bikes at a light just adds to it.”
If the cyclists can go forward on red — and remember they’re moving slower “this way they can keep up with vehicles that flow through on greens.”
“I know, some drivers say it’s not ‘fair,’ and it’s not, but it’s equitable,” Johnson said. “And life isn’t fair. It’s also not fair that cars have to be registered and you need a license, and you don’t for a bicycle. No one is complaining about that. We all need — cyclists and drivers — to ride and drive less aggressively and with less entitlement.”
2. Given that we live in a desert, what kinds of plants can we landscape with that will require little to no watering but also look nice? Yes, water is definitely a growing issue in the Treasure Valley and beyond, and it gets more so with every year. We’ve done several stories about how to apply low water-xeriscaping rather than traditional grass, shrubs and flowers. The most recent is by former reporter and photographer Joe Jaszewski, who wrote a “how to kill your lawn” story, with a great video. In 2016, reporter Katy Moeller took a look at the trend with master gardener Debbie Courson Smith and offers great resources where you can learn more. Follow our garden columnist Margaret Lauterbach for more ideas.
3. What are “herd districts,” which counties have them and how do they affect livestock owners and a motorist that collides with such animal? We received a couple of questions on herd districts, and if you’re new to the state — especially if you’re from a less rural area — this is a good thing to know. The Statesman published a comprehensive story that looked at the issue in 2015. Herd districts are county commission-approved lines often drawn around small communities designating the area not subject to open range.
The issue came to a head that year when a rancher was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies in Council, after his prize bull was struck by a car.
I checked with Holland & Hart partner and attorney William Myers III, who specializes in public land law. He said that nothing has changed since we published our story, and there is no longer momentum toward amending the law.
“There’s always going to be a problem with cows and cars on the road,” Myers said. “Someone will have to take responsibility and right now it’s the motorist.”
“It’s a standard straight out of the code of the West, reflecting the history of its settlement and establishing a pecking order among landed interests: ranchers first, farmers next.“ Ranchers and farmers predate roads and cars, and the burden lies with motorists to remain vigilant for domestic animals, just as they would for wildlife.
Note: All three questioners wanted to remain anonymous.
