Booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are available to Idahoans now. Do you qualify?

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is making booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for those who qualify.

In a news release Friday, Health and Welfare said it supports the recent authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, plus the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on administering an additional dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech coronavirus vaccine.

Booster doses are now available for those eligible at pharmacies, clinics and health care providers around the state. Those who received a Moderna or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not eligible for the Pfizer booster.

To be eligible for an additional Pfizer dose, you must have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier. You must also be in one of the following categories:

Anyone ages 65 or older.

Residents of long-term care facilities.

Anyone between the ages of 50-64 with underlying health conditions.

Anyone between the ages of 18-49 with underlying health conditions based on personal benefit or risk.

People between the ages of 18-64 who face an increased risk of exposure due to their work, such as teachers and health care workers.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Booster shots won’t be available in hospitals for the general public.

As with all COVID-19 vaccines, proof of eligibility or prescriptions are not required to receive the booster. All vaccine doses are free to receive.

To find the nearest location offering a coronavirus vaccine, go to www.vaccines.gov/search and enter your Zip code for a list of openings.

Many state officials and health care professionals around Idaho have strongly encouraged getting a vaccine to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as well as to help hospitals around the Gem State. Idaho has activated crisis standards of care because some hospitals have struggled to handle the volume of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

As of Thursday, 774,836 Idahoans were fully vaccinated, which is roughly 51.3% of people in Idaho over the age of 12.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER