Idaho adds 36 COVID-19 deaths, once again sets ICU and hospital admissions records

Idaho reported 36 more deaths related to COVID-19 from Saturday through Monday, and data from the Department of Health and Welfare show the state has again reached record numbers of patients hospitalized and in intensive care units with the disease.

On Friday, a record 192 people were in ICUs with COVID-19. It was the third day in a row that Idaho set a record for ICU admittance. Hospitalization data was similar: A record 717 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Thursday. That number dropped to 672 by Friday, but the number of hospitals reporting that day also fell.

The record admissions come as Idaho is experiencing one of its worst COVID-19 surges since the start of the pandemic. Through the weekend and Monday, the state added 2,308 new cases. More than one-third of those were in Ada County, which reported 862 cases. Only one Idaho county — Butte — did not report a new case of COVID-19 over the three-day period.

To date, Idaho has reported 243,564 cases of COVID-19.

Of the 36 new deaths reported related to the illness, 13 were in Ada County alone. The remaining deaths were in the following counties: Bannock (1 new, 133 total), Benewah (2 new, 15 total), Bonner (2 new, 61 total), Boundary (1 new, 19 total), Canyon (2 new, 377 total), Kootenai (6 new, 298 total), Latah (2 new, 23 total), Lewis (1 new, 15 total), Minidoka (2 new, 37 total), Shoshone (2 new, 50 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 167 total), Washington (1 new, 30 total).

Idaho has reported 2,649 total COVID-19 deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,678 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, 1,770 admissions to an intensive care unit and 11,776 health care workers infected, according to state data. More than 123,000 people are presumed recovered.

For a county-by-county breakdown of new cases, see our “What we know” file at IdahoStatesman.com.