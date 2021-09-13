Idaho adds 25 COVID-19 deaths, 2,700 cases Monday; hospitalization rates hit new peak

Idaho added 25 new COVID-19 deaths and more than 2,700 cases to its pandemic ledger Monday, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The numbers are part of a surge of COVID-19 infections that have set new hospital and intensive care unit admissions records.

Idaho’s 2,713 new cases, which included the weekend, brought the state’s seven-day moving average for new daily cases to 1,400, approaching a pandemic record of 1,653 set in mid-December. All but one of Idaho’s 44 counties (Clark County) reported new cases over the weekend.

Hospitalizations hit a record high on Friday with 626 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. The previous record of 613 patients was set just two days before. During Idaho’s previous pandemic peak in December, the highest number of patients hospitalized was 496 on Dec. 1. Hospitalizations have not been below 500 since Aug. 28, IDHW data shows.

The state’s ICU admissions have also remained at a peak since late August. A record 173 COVID-19 patients were in the ICU as of Aug. 31, and that number hasn’t dipped below 160 since then. Data for Sept. 10 showed 169 COVID patients in ICUs across Idaho. (Data for Sept. 11, the most recent available, appeared incomplete Monday, showing 100 patients and 35 hospitals reporting information. ICU data typically takes several days to fully update as more hospitals — usually between 45 and 50 — report to IDHW.)

Officials reported 25 new deaths in the following counties: Ada (9 new, 552 total), Bannock (3 new, 130 total), Bingham (4 new, 84 total), Canyon (3 new, 364 total), Clearwater (1 new, 20 total), Idaho (1 new, 21 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 70 total), Power (1 new, 10 total). To date, 2,485 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

IDHW also reported a slight decrease in vaccine uptake last week. Officials said they administered 24,000 vaccines the week of Sept. 5, compared to 26,000 the previous week and 27,000 for the weeks of Aug. 22 and 15. In mid-August, data showed an uptick in vaccinations as the delta variant began to spread widely across Idaho. In July, vaccination rates had fallen as low as 12,000 per week.

By Monday, Idaho had just passed 50% of eligible Idahoans vaccinated, with 756,012 people fully vaccinated. Experts say roughly 90% of the population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.

To date, Idaho has reported 235,336 COVID-19 cases. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 10,339 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, 1,723 admissions to an intensive care unit and 11,696 health care workers infected, according to state data. More than 122,000 people are presumed recovered.

For a county-by-county breakdown of new cases, see our “What we know” file at IdahoStatesman.com.