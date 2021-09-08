New cases of COVID-19 in Idaho reach a record level. State adds 15 deaths as well.

New cases of COVID-19 in Idaho have climbed to a level not seen before during the pandemic.

The state’s seven-day moving average reached a record 1,760 cases per day on Wednesday, surpassing the previous high of 1,653.3 per day, set on Dec. 10, 2020.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,503 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new coronavirus-related deaths statewide on Wednesday. The swift rise in cases since early July — an increase of more than 3,400% — is also reflected in the latest hospitalization data from Health and Welfare. The state was forced to implement crisis standards of care Monday in two health districts in North Idaho.

As of Monday, there were at least 561 people hospitalized in Idaho with COVID-19, including 165 in intensive care. Gem State hospitals have had 500-plus COVID-19 patients hospitalized daily since Aug. 28, which is also unprecedented. The previous high for COVID-19 hospitalizations before the current surge was 496 on Dec. 1.

There are currently only 10 ICU beds that are open, staffed and available for occupancy statewide, according to Health and Welfare data.

Five counties added 100 or more new cases Wednesday — Canyon (257), Ada (208), Kootenai (201), Twin Falls (118) and Bonneville (117). Of the state’s 45 counties, only three (Butte, Camas, Valley) did not report new cases.

The new deaths added were in Ada (1 new, 534 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 7 total), Bingham (1 new, 80 total), Canyon (5 new, 356 total), Caribou (2 new, 14 total), Gem (1 new, 47 total), Minidoka (1 new, 35 total), Payette (1 new, 41 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 154 total) and Washington (1 new, 27 total) counties.

According to updated demographics from Health and Welfare, those deaths included one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s, four in their 70s and three who were 80 or older. In January, the mean age for COVID-19 deaths in Idaho was 77.9. That average has dropped to 71.4.

Idaho has lost 2,426 residents to the virus, with a case fatality rate of about 1.06%.

