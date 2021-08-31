Watch Live: Gov. Brad Little’s announcement about COVID-19 in Idaho at 12:30 p.m. today

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. today — Tuesday, Aug. 31 — regarding the worsening COVID-19 crisis in Idaho.

As of Monday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 2,276 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. More than a quarter of those were in Ada County, which reported 608. Canyon County reported 477 cases, while Kootenai and Twin Falls counties reported 188 and 155 cases each.

Other counties reported cases in the double digits. Only Clark and Camas counties — Idaho’s two least-populated — reported no new cases over the weekend.

Health officials also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths Monday. Three were in Ada County (518 total), while the fourth was in Twin Falls County (144 total). To date, 2,331 Idahoans have died in connection with COVID-19.

There are no details on what Little is expected to say.

Watch live

The livestream will appear below as soon as it is available.