‘Unrelenting pandemic’: Latter-Day Saints push COVID-19 vaccines, masks for members

The Meridian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple was the fifth to open in Idaho. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is asking its members to wear masks and get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid surging cases.

On Thursday, the organization’s First Presidency, which is the highest governing body of the church, released a statement that the church is fighting an “unrelenting pandemic.”

“We want to do all we can to limit the spread of these viruses,” the release said. “We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population.”

The church said it is asking members to get vaccinated to “provide personal protection” from severe infections. It also is urging members to wear face masks during public meetings where social distancing is not possible.

“We can win this war if everyone will follow the wise and thoughtful recommendations of medical experts and government leaders,” the statement said.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The church has previously recommended masking and vaccinations during the ongoing pandemic. In its General Handbook, which was updated in March 2021, the church spells out recommendations on vaccinations, which it says “are encouraged to safeguard (members), their children, and their communities.”

A survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute in June found that 65% of Mormons are accepting of COVID-19 vaccines.

Over 167 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as public health officials, say the available vaccines are safe and effective.

On July 27, the CDC updated its masking guidance by asking both vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to again wear masks in public indoor settings in parts of the country experiencing substantial spread of COVID-19, which includes most of Idaho.

While unvaccinated Americans have consistently been encouraged to wear masks, the updated guidance followed findings that fully vaccinated Americans could spread the delta variant, a highly contagious version of the virus that has sent case numbers soaring across the country. The new surge is causing strain on hospital systems in many states, including Idaho.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER