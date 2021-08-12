Idaho News

‘We want kids back in school’: Gov. Brad Little implores Idahoans to get COVID vaccine

Gov. Brad Little stresses the need for more Idahoans to get vaccinated at a press conference at Nampa High School on Thursday, Aug. 12. He said it’s the best way to ensure a safe return to school this fall.
Gov. Brad Little stresses the need for more Idahoans to get vaccinated at a press conference at Nampa High School on Thursday, Aug. 12. He said it's the best way to ensure a safe return to school this fall.

Gov. Brad Little implored more Idaho residents to get vaccinated on Thursday, stressing that if the state’s low vaccination rate did not improve, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this fall could exceed earlier peaks and imperil the ability of schoolchildren to have in-person learning.

“Our main defense in ensuring the new school year is entirely in person, free from outbreaks and quarantines, is the COVID-19 vaccine,” Little said at a press conference held at Nampa High School.

To assist with the return to school, the governor is directing $30 million toward expanded COVID-19 testing in Idaho’s K-12 schools, according to a Thursday news release.

“Our reason for being here today is we want kids back in school,” the governor added. “The secret is obviously getting more people vaccinated.”

The governor noted that since May 15, 10 times as many COVID-19 cases, 13 times as many hospitalizations and eight times as many deaths have been among the unvaccinated population.

