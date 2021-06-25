Idaho’s 7-day COVID-19 average stays under 100, but the state adds 23 deaths this week

Over the past week, Idaho’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases stayed under 100, even as the state added 23 new deaths, according to updated data from the Department of Health and Welfare.

On Friday, that moving average was 97.7 new cases per day, with just 81 cases on Friday and 89 on Thursday.

The week’s new deaths pushed the seven-day moving average to 4.1 on Friday, up from 2.4 a week before. One of the deaths recorded on Friday was an individual in their 30s, according to demographic data.

The deaths recorded during the week came in 11 counties: Ada (3 new, 483 total) Bonner (1 new, 43 total), Canyon (5 new, 311 total), Cassia (1 new, 28 total), Jefferson (1 new, 33 total), Kootenai (6 new, 216 total), Lewis (1 new, 11 total), Nez Perce (2 new, 56 total), Payette (1 new, 38 total) and Shoshone (1 new, 35 total), Washington (1 new, 22 total).

The state’s test positivity rate fell to 2.9%, although the total number of tests taken each week has been falling since April. The positive test rate was at 5%, a common benchmark for safely reopening, the week of May 16-22, and it has dropped steadily since.

Idaho added a total of 684 cases over the past week. Twenty-six health care workers were infected with COVID-19, 44 people were hospitalized and six people required admittance to ICU.

Only 23,472 doses of vaccine were administered during the week. The Gem State has the fifth-worst vaccination rate among all people eligible (12 and older), according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 47.3% of that population has received at least one dose. In Maine, by comparison, that figure is 74.9%.

Nationwide, 53.8% of Americans have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Long-term care update

As of Friday, there were no new COVID-19-related deaths at long-term care facilities recorded for the week. There have been 801 COVID-19-related deaths at 179 facilities — nearly 40% of deaths statewide — during the pandemic, and 9,631 total cases.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus among residents and/or staff. For an outbreak to be considered “resolved,” more than 28 days must pass (two incubation periods) without any additional cases associated with the facility.

Boise: Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Bridge at Valley View; Caldwell: Lenity Senior Living; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Garden City: Garnet Place; Lewiston: Guardian Angel Homes Lewiston (now Generations at Lewiston);

Meridian: Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Nampa: Heron Place; Pocatello: Gateway Transitional Care Center, Brookdale Pocatello; Twin Falls: Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing; Rexburg: Madison Carriage Cove.

Weekly snapshot

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,315,924, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 652,762 people have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 43.3% of Idahoans age 12 and older.

Test positivity rate: Out of the 14,213 COVID-19 tests conducted for the week of June 13-19, 2.9% came back positive.

Counties with highest current seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 population: Benewah 89.1, Valley 16.3, Shoshone 13.3, Gooding 12.2, Kootenai 10.2.

