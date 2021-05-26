Idaho reports 192 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; data show hospitalization, testing jumps

Idaho health officials on Wednesday reported one new death from COVID-19 and 192 new cases. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare data also appeared to show jumps in hospitalization and ICU admittance numbers.

Canyon County reported the highest number of new cases on Wednesday, with 42. Ada County reported 38 new cases. To date, Health and Welfare has recorded 191,738 cases of COVID-19 statewide.

Officials reported a single COVID-19-related death in Bonneville County, bringing the county total to 170. Eastern Idaho Public Health said the death was a woman in her 70s. Idaho has reported 2,088 deaths related to COVID-19.

Health and Welfare data also showed unusually large increases in several metrics: testing, hospitalizations and ICU admissions. Idaho typically reports between 1,000 and 2,000 new people tested for COVID-19 each day. On Wednesday, that number increased by more than 41,000.

The agency also added just shy of 200 new hospitalizations to its data, totaling 8,568. The previous day, Health and Welfare reported 31 new hospitalizations after weeks of adding just a handful per day.

Wednesday data also showed ICU admissions rose from 1,409 over the duration of the pandemic to 1,448 — an increase of 39. In recent weeks, Idaho has been reporting just one or two new ICU admissions each day.

The Statesman has reached out to Health and Welfare for more information on the numbers.

The following counties reported new cases Wednesday: Ada (38 new, 52,719 total), Bannock (9 new, 8,836 total), Benewah (3 new, 695 total), Bingham (3 new, 4,849 total), Bonner (6 new, 3,298 total), Bonneville (6 new, 14,967 total), Canyon (42 new, 27,100 total), Clearwater (3 new, 1,067 total), Gem (2 new, 1,802 total), Idaho (8 new, 1,266 total), Jerome (4 new, 2,625 total), Kootenai (28 new, 18,503 total), Latah (2 new, 3,193 total), Madison (10 new, 7,269 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 3,670 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,077 total), Payette (2 new, 2,581 total), Power (1 new, 657 total), Shoshone (4 new, 1,139 total), Twin Falls (13 new, 9,646 total) and Valley (2 new, 847 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,210,805, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 585,354 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,568 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,448 admissions to the ICU and 10,711 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 25, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 494 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 25, the health system was reporting 33 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 388 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5.4%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 25:

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for May 13-May 26: Meridian High (3), Mountain View High (1), Renaissance High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (3), Victory Middle (3), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Paramount Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,719, Adams 341, Bannock 8,836, Bear Lake 390, Benewah 695, Bingham 4,849, Blaine 2,384, Boise 364, Bonner 3,298, Bonneville 14,967, Boundary 872, Butte 211, Camas 72, Canyon 27,100, Caribou 700, Cassia 2,947, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,067, Custer 253, Elmore 2,062, Franklin 1,197, Fremont 1,136, Gem 1,802, Gooding 1,317, Idaho 1,266, Jefferson 3,016, Jerome 2,625, Kootenai 18,503, Latah 3,193, Lemhi 532, Lewis 411, Lincoln 511, Madison 7,269, Minidoka 2,342, Nez Perce 3,670, Oneida 363, Owyhee 1,077, Payette 2,581, Power 657, Shoshone 1,139, Teton 1,227, Twin Falls 9,646, Valley 847, Washington 1,225.