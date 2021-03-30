Everyone 16 and up in Ada County is eligible now for COVID-19 vaccines

Effective immediately, anyone at least 16 years old in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties can get a COVID-19 vaccine, Central District Health announced Tuesday.

The health district made the move just a day after the COVID-19 vaccine was made available statewide for anyone with a medical condition over the age of 16. Southeastern Idaho Public Health District — which includes Pocatello and Blackfoot — also expanded eligibility and will allow anyone 16 and older to book appointments beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The two public health districts expanded eligibility nearly a week earlier than planned. Vaccines become available to anyone in Idaho 16 and older for the rest of the state starting Monday, April 5.

According to a news release from CDH, a “significant increase” in state vaccine allocation and vaccines received from federal resources has boosted the number of available vaccines in the health district.

State health officials allowed separate public health districts to determine whether they could move forward with eligibility groups more quickly. North Idaho health districts also already expanded eligibility this week as vaccine providers saw unfilled appointments and declining demand for vaccines.

Pfizer vaccines are the only ones approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, but all three U.S.-approved shots are permitted for adults. Health officials recommend getting whatever shot is available.

CDH has also added information to its vaccine provider list to show what brand of vaccine is being received through state, local and federal allocations. While vaccine providers may have a specific brand of vaccine, the release notes that different vaccines can be offered in different settings. Some brands may be designated for a workplace vaccine clinic while others are offered to the general public.

Those looking for a vaccine can use the state’s pre-registration tool to sign up to be added to a list that vaccine providers use to connect people with available vaccines. For those without internet, appointments can be scheduled over the phone by calling 208-321-2222 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.