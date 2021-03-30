Idaho’s daily averages for new COVID-19 cases, deaths continue recent downward trend

Ada County made up nearly one third of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 101 new cases in Ada County (49,066 total) and 313 new cases statewide.

Ada County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases sits at 80 and has not been above 100 per day since early February. Meanwhile, the state’s average stayed below 300 for the seventh straight day, at 279.6.

For the third time in the past four days, there were no new coronavirus-related deaths added to the state’s total (1,957). Idaho’s seven-day moving average for COVID-19 deaths fell to 1.6 per day, its lowest rate since mid-July.

To date, Idaho has reported 180,076 cases of the coronavirus, and Health and Welfare estimates that 100,714 of those cases have recovered. Idaho surpassed 700,000 COVID-19 doses administered on Tuesday, with 278,376 people being fully vaccinated.

Central District Health announced Tuesday that anyone at least 16 years old in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, which includes the cities of Pocatello and Blackfoot, also expanded eligibility to anyone 16 and older beginning Wednesday. Both health districts in North Idaho are already open for appointments to those 16 and older.

The other counties adding new cases Tuesday were Bannock (21 new, 8,382 total), Bingham (11 new, 4,654 total), Blaine (4 new, 2,256 total), Boise (1 new, 322 total), Bonner (4 new, 3,092 total), Bonneville (46 new, 14,004 total), Butte (1 new, 203 total), Canyon (36 new, 25,541 total), Caribou (4 new, 654 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,899 total), Elmore (11 new, 1,759 total), Franklin (1 new, 1,121 total), Fremont (2 new, 1,081 total), Gem (1 new, 1,729 total), Gooding (3 new, 1,284 total), Jefferson (17 new, 2,803 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,537 total), Kootenai (7 new, 17,166 total), Latah (2 new, 2,914 total), Lincoln (1 new, 494 total), Madison (15 new, 6,840 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,311 total), Nez Perce (1 new, 3,479 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,038 total), Payette (2 new, 2,447 total), Power (3 new, 648 total), Teton (7 new, 1,155 total), Twin Falls (7 new, 9,125 total).

Health and Welfare removed two cases from Benewah County (644 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 702,761, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 278,376 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,576 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,297 admissions to the ICU and 10,007 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 29, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 488 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 29, the health system was reporting 19 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 380 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9.6%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 16-29: Boise High (3), Borah High (3), Capital High (1), District Services Center (1), East Jr. High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Jr. High (2), Owyhee Elementary (2), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for March 16-29: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (1), Mountain View High (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Pepper Ridge Elementary (2), Ponderosa Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (3).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 49,066, Adams 333, Bannock 8,382, Bear Lake 367, Benewah 644, Bingham 4,654, Blaine 2,256, Boise 322, Bonner 3,092, Bonneville 14,004, Boundary 842, Butte 203, Camas 71, Canyon 25,541, Caribou 654, Cassia 2,899, Clark 56, Clearwater 1,028, Custer 242, Elmore 1,759, Franklin 1,121, Fremont 1,081, Gem 1,729, Gooding 1,284, Idaho 1,174, Jefferson 2,803, Jerome 2,537, Kootenai 17,166, Latah 2,914, Lemhi 517, Lewis 385, Lincoln 494, Madison 6,840, Minidoka 2,311, Nez Perce 3,479, Oneida 347, Owyhee 1,038, Payette 2,447, Power 648, Shoshone 1,046, Teton 1,155, Twin Falls 9,125, Valley 824, Washington 1,196.