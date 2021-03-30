Anyone in Idaho 16 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how

Across Idaho, residents who are at least 16 years old with an underlying health condition are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines as of this week.

Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties and North Idaho counties were the first to open up eligibility to anyone 16 and older early this week. Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties expanded eligibility on Tuesday, while Southeastern Idaho Public Health District will open up eligibility beginning 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The rest of the state will expand appointments to everyone on Monday, April 5, at the latest.

Everyone in Idaho age 45 and older is eligible now regardless of health history or region.

State health officials still encourage Idaho residents to first sign up through the state’s preregistration system on its website, covidvaccine.idaho.gov. But that alone doesn’t guarantee a call from the state, especially if residents are living in denser populations, where demand for the vaccine is higher.

Here’s how to get signed up for an appointment.

Know your Idaho public health district

First, make sure to check your local public health district to determine eligibility. For public health districts that already have expanded eligibility to anyone 16 and older, residents may be able to find an appointment online through a vaccination registration website. Central District Health in the Boise area and two public health districts in North Idaho — the Panhandle and North Central health districts — have expanded eligibility to anyone 16 and older.

The map below shows all seven public health districts in Idaho and their counties for those unsure of their district. Idaho residents can call their public health district and visit their website for a list of vaccine providers. An online vaccine registration site, www.idahoprepmod.com, allows Idahoans to book an appointment by zip code. This site allows someone who is currently eligible to find an appointment immediately, as opposed to the state’s preregistration system — but it primarily works for those in North Idaho and in Driggs, which currently has a large supply of vaccine appointments.

Public health district website links and phone numbers to schedule a vaccine appointment:

Pfizer vaccines are the only ones approved for 16- and 17-year-olds, but all three U.S.-approved shots are permitted for adults. Health officials recommend getting whatever shot is available.

Live in Boise and don’t want to wait? Call private vaccine providers

In Boise, getting preregistered for the vaccine through the state or calling Central District Health often aren’t the quickest routes to getting shots. Waiting times for the vaccine may still be long — and residents will likely have more luck calling individual providers.

Idaho residents who prefer to wait can sign up with the state and sit back. It also allows them to designate where they’re willing to travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine appointments aren’t determined by the public health district residents are living in; Idaho residents can get a shot anywhere in the state. So those who are willing to travel farther out of their county may have better luck by casting a wider net.

Those who don’t want to wait can check private vaccine providers or pharmacies to see if they can book an appointment or get on a no-waste list. If someone who is eligible for the vaccine cancels an appointment, providers prefer to give those doses to someone rather than to let them expire and go to waste.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials said they still encourage all residents to preregister for a shot with the state. But if they get a dose with a private provider, the state’s system will automatically update to notify the state that the person has already received the vaccine.

Private providers are required to report vaccinations within 72 hours through Idaho’s Immunization Reporting System, the health record for vaccines in the state, DHW spokesperson Zachary Clark said.

“The system was launched to save Idahoans the trouble of repeatedly calling providers and checking websites for appointments,” Clark said by email. “Idahoans still have the option to call providers or their local public health district for an appointment if they prefer.”