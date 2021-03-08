Idaho reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 377 cases over two days. Bonneville County sees spike

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Monday reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths and 377 new cases.

Data for Sunday and Monday showed confirmed and probable cases totaling 377, nearly one-third of which were reported in East Idaho’s Bonneville County, home to Idaho Falls. Bonneville added 114 new cases, bringing its total to 12,563. The next-highest number of new cases was reported in Ada County, which added 78. Ada County now has had 47,294 confirmed and probable cases.

Health and Welfare reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in the following counties: Ada (3 new, 440 total), Bannock (1 new, 97 total), Bonneville (1 new, 149 total), Caribou (1 new, 12 total), Kootenai (3 new, 186 total), Latah (1 new, 8 total), Nez Perce (1 new, 52 total) and Power (1 new, 9 total).

The agency also removed one death in Gooding County, leaving it with 24 total deaths. To date, 1,890 Idahoans have died of COVID-19.

Idaho has reported 173,308 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. More than 96,000 people are presumed recovered from the disease.

The following counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday: Bannock (10 new, 7,975 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 360 total), Benewah (2 new, 628 total), Bingham (20 new, 4,341 total), Blaine (2 new, 2,193 total), Bonner (8 new, 3,011 total), Boundary (1 new, 824 total), Canyon (23 new, 24,899 total), Clearwater (2 new, 1,006 total), Franklin (4 new, 1,085 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,035 total), Idaho (1 new, 1,165 total), Jefferson (19 new, 2,521 total), Jerome (2 new, 2,514 total), Kootenai (21 new, 16,791 total), Latah (8 new, 2,807 total), Lewis (1 new, 380 total), Madison (26 new, 6,466 total), Minidoka (1 new, 2,288 total), Nez Perce (13 new, 3,384 total), Owyhee (3 new, 1,018 total), Payette (3 new, 2,385 total), Power (1 new, 630 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,015 total) and Twin Falls (9 new, 9,038 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 451,424, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 166,769 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,207 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,249 admissions to the ICU and 9,709 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of March 7, the health system was reporting 9 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 382 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of March 7, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 333 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.8%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since March 2: Borah High (3), Garfield Elementary (3), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), Trail Wind Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 23-March 8: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (5), Mountain View High (2), Rocky Mountain High (1), Heritage Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Christine Donnell School of the Arts (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Joplin Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 47,294, Adams 331, Bannock 7,975, Bear Lake 360, Benewah 628, Bingham 4,341, Blaine 2,193, Boise 310, Bonner 3,011, Bonneville 12,563, Boundary 824, Butte 200, Camas 70, Canyon 24,899, Caribou 630, Cassia 2,869, Clark 54, Clearwater 1,006, Custer 233, Elmore 1,626, Franklin 1,085, Fremont 1,035, Gem 1,702, Gooding 1,270, Idaho 1,165, Jefferson 2,521, Jerome 2,514, Kootenai 16,791, Latah 2,807, Lemhi 501, Lewis 380, Lincoln 486, Madison 6,466, Minidoka 2,288, Nez Perce 3,384, Oneida 330, Owyhee 1,018, Payette 2,385, Power 630, Shoshone 1,015, Teton 1,102, Twin Falls 9,038, Valley 801, Washington 1,177.