Vaccine clinic opens to more than 1,000 this weekend in Meridian

Crush The Curve Idaho has launched a webpage with frequently updated lists of vaccine locations in each part of the state. Screenshot from VaccinateThe208.com

Crush The Curve Idaho plans to hold a mass vaccine clinic in Meridian this Saturday, Feb. 27. The nonprofit organization partners with health care providers to deliver COVID-19 tests and now vaccines. Its first mass vaccine clinic is open to a total of 1,100 people.

Appointments will be required. The clinic will offer only the first dose, and will schedule each patient for their booster shot while they’re on site.

About 200 people had already booked appointments within about a half hour of registration opening, according to Crush The Curve.

Anyone who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s rollout priority group system can schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Go to crushthecurveidaho.com/idaho-vaccine-locations-central-health-district and choose to register in either English or Spanish.