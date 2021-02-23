Join us for a live Q&A on COVID-19 vaccines with Idaho Drs. Pate & Ahlquist. Sign up here

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many questions about vaccines and school reopenings remain.

Join Idaho Statesman investigative health reporter Audrey Dutton for a discussion with two Idaho leaders about the pandemic and COVID-19. Dutton will be asking your submitted questions.

Former St. Luke’s CEO Dr. David Pate and Crush The Curve Idaho’s co-founder Dr. Tommy Ahlquist will touch on a variety of topics, including vaccine availability, Idaho’s case trajectory, schools reopening and more.

Join us for the live, virtual event at IdahoStatesman.com at noon March 2.

We are taking questions in advance from the community. You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

Panelists

What: Live Q&A on coronavirus vaccines & school reopenings

When: Noon March 2

Where: Catch this livestream event free at IdahoStatesman.com

Dr. David Pate, president and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise, Idaho. Katherine Jones

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho, and co-owner of Ball Ventures development corporation. Provided by BVA

Audrey Dutton joined the Statesman in 2011. She heads our investigative team and covers health care, business, consumer protection and the law.