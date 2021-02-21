Idaho COVID-19 update: State’s 7-day moving average at lowest since mid-September

More days of declining COVID-19 case reports in Idaho have helped bring the state’s seven-day moving average below 250 cases per day, marking an average last seen in September.

On Saturday, state and district health officials reported 138 confirmed and 46 probable cases of COVID-19, for a daily total of 184. By Saturday, the statewide seven-day moving average of new confirmed and probable cases had fallen to 237.7. Just one week ago, that moving average was nearly 90 cases higher per day, at 327 cases.

The last time Idaho’s seven-day moving average hit a similar level was in mid-September. At its peak in mid-December, the state’s seven-day moving average was more than 1,600 new cases each day.

Officials did not reported any new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. Since March 1,828 Idahoans have died of the disease.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases on Saturday: Ada (50 new, 39,321 total), Bannock (10 new, 4,636 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 248 total), Benewah (1 new, 455 total), Bingham (2 new, 2,527 total), Bonner (1 new, 2,382 total), Bonneville (10 new, 8,710 total), Boundary (6 new, 405 total), Canyon (12 new, 20,774 total), Cassia (3 new, 2,430 total), Franklin (1 new, 850 total), Fremont (1 new, 871 total), Gem (1 new, 1,324 total), Gooding (3 new, 908 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,765 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,952 total), Madison (13 new, 5,425 total), Oneida (3 new, 220 total), Owyhee (2 new, 874 total), Payette (1 new, 1,886 total), Shoshone (1 new, 937 total), Teton (1 new, 612 total), Twin Falls (8 new, 6,957 total) and Washington (1 new, 846 total).

To date, Idaho has reported 137,519 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31,720 probable cases. Nearly 92,000 people are presumed to have recovered from the disease.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 296,929, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 123,527 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,983 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,220 admissions to the ICU and 9,419 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 20, the health system was reporting 24 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 434 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 20, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 287 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.9%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 630,724 people had been tested statewide. About 21.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since Feb. 16: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Frank Church High (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Les Bois Jr. High (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Jr. High (1), Timberline High (1), West Junior High (4).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 7-20: Centennial High (2), Central Academy (1), Eagle High (2), Meridian High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Pathways Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM Academy (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 39,321, Adams 250, Bannock 4,636, Bear Lake 248, Benewah 455, Bingham 2,527, Blaine 1,933, Boise 230, Bonner 2,382, Bonneville 8,710, Boundary 405, Butte 161, Camas 52, Canyon 20,774, Caribou 328, Cassia 2,430, Clark 44, Clearwater 747, Custer 176, Elmore 1,231, Franklin 850, Fremont 871, Gem 1,324, Gooding 908, Idaho 878, Jefferson 1,765, Jerome 1,952, Kootenai 14,602, Latah 2,498, Lemhi 398, Lewis 276, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,425, Minidoka 1,893, Nez Perce 3,041, Oneida 220, Owyhee 874, Payette 1,886, Power 456, Shoshone 937, Teton 612, Twin Falls 6,957, Valley 640, Washington 846.