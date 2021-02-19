Idaho hospitalizations drop again, COVID caseload falls below 300, no new deaths added

Idaho’s seven health districts and state health department reported just 257 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 39 probable cases Friday, for a total of 293 — the first combined caseload of less than 300 on a weekday since September.

There also were no new COVID-19 deaths reported Friday.

Health and Welfare reported 67 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ada County (39,271 total), bringing the county’s 14-day average down to 78.8 and the 7-day average to 73.3.

Southwest District Health also reported another night of low numbers for Canyon County (29 new, 20,762 total). That county’s 14-day rate decreased to 35.8 per day on average.

The district also removed one case from Washington County (845 total).

COVID-19 hospitalizations also are decreasing, according to data last updated on the Health and Welfare website Wednesday. On that day, just 142 people were hospitalized in Idaho with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, and just 37 were in intensive care units.

Other counties reporting new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday include: Adams (2 new, 250 total), Bannock (17 new, 4,626 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 247 total), Benewah (6 new, 454 total), Bingham (3 new, 2,525 total), Bonner (8 new, 2,381 total), Bonneville (33 new, 8,700 total), Boundary (6 new, 399 total), Clearwater (1 new, 747 total), Custer (1 new, 176 total), Elmore (5 new, 1,231 total), Franklin (2 new, 849 total), Jefferson (7 new, 1,760 total), Jerome (1 new, 1,951 total), Kootenai (25 new, 14,602 total), Latah (3 new, 2,498 total), Madison (14 new, 5,412 total), Minidoka (1 new 1,893 total), Nez Perce (4 new, 3,041 total), Payette (1 new, 1,885 total), Power (1 new, 456 total), Shoshone (1 new, 936 total), Teton (3 new, 611 total), Twin Falls (14 new, 6,949 total), Valley (1 new, 640 total).

A total of 137,381 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began in Idaho, and at least 1,828 have died because of COVID-19-related causes.

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities remained at 314 overall, while total individual cases increased by 123 (8,997 total) and deaths rose by 19 to 745, with one facility recording its first death.

Active cases decreased to 5,244 at 132 facilities — down from 5,662 at 146 facilities last week. There are 183 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Gem Village Assisted Living, Willows Retirement & Assisted Living;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Life Care of Treasure Valley, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, Regency Columbia Village;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Buhl: Evergreen Place Assisted Living; Burley: Highland Estates; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Ivy Court, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Creekside Inn Assisted Living;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear; Emmett: Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows, Honeysuckle Senior Living; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community; Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living, Creekside Care Center;

Kootenai: Hearthstone Village; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living; Lewiston: State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Brookdale Lewiston; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Hope Springs, Aspire-Elk Run; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Karcher Estates, Cascadia of Nampa, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks;

Orofino: Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls, Guardian Angel Homes; Preston: Heritage Senior Living; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II, Lakeside Assisted Living;

Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; Soda Springs: Edgewood Spring Creek Soda Springs; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates-Assisted Living, Bridgeview Estates-Skilled Nursing, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls; Weiser: Cottages of Weiser.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 285,541, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 124,763 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,973 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,219 admissions to the ICU and 9,406 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 18, the health system was reporting 25 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 432 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 18, the health system was reporting 29 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 347 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 8.6%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 629,647 people had been tested statewide. About 21.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since Feb. 16: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Frank Church High (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Les Bois Jr. High (1), North Jr. High (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Jr. High (1), Timberline High (1), West Junior High (4).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for Feb. 5-18: Centennial High (5), Central Academy (1), Eagle High (2), Meridian High (1), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Pathways Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (3), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM Academy (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 39,271, Adams 250, Bannock 4,626, Bear Lake 247, Benewah 454, Bingham 2,525, Blaine 1,933, Boise 230, Bonner 2,381, Bonneville 8,700, Boundary 399, Butte 161, Camas 52, Canyon 20,762, Caribou 328, Cassia 2,427, Clark 44, Clearwater 747, Custer 176, Elmore 1,231, Franklin 849, Fremont 870, Gem 1,322, Gooding 905, Idaho 878, Jefferson 1,760, Jerome 1,951, Kootenai 14,602, Latah 2,498, Lemhi 398, Lewis 276, Lincoln 370, Madison 5,412, Minidoka 1,893, Nez Perce 3,041, Oneida 217, Owyhee 872, Payette 1,885, Power 456, Shoshone 936, Teton 611, Twin Falls 6,949, Valley 640, Washington 845.