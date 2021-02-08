Idaho reports 501 COVID-19 cases for Sunday-Monday, lowest ICU patient total in months

Idaho health officials reported 501 new combined cases of COVID-19 on Monday as the state’s case numbers and hospitalizations continue to fall.

There were 427 confirmed and 74 probable cases of COVID-19 reported Monday — though those numbers reflect cases for both Sunday and Monday, as the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare last week suspended data reporting on Sundays. The state’s seven-day moving average continues to decline, reaching an average 358.6 cases per day over the past week, as of Monday.

Idaho showed another hopeful trend in hospitalization data. As of Feb. 6, 39 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units — the lowest number since October. Over the past week, there has been an average of 44 patients per day in ICUs statewide. At the peak of the pandemic in mid-December, the average was 103 patients in those units.

Officials also on Monday reported nine deaths related to COVID-19. They were in Ada (4 new, 422 total), Canyon (2 new, 263 total) and Bannock (3 new, 90 total) counties. According to the Southeastern Idaho Public Health District, the Bannock County deaths were a woman in her 50s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, there have been 1,778 COVID-related deaths in the state and a total of 134,939 confirmed cases.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases on Monday: Ada (93 new, 38,570 total), Adams (1 new, 246 total), Bannock (20 new, 4,492 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 241 total), Bingham (6 new, 2,500 total), Blaine (22 new, 1,873 total), Bonner (8 new, 2,301 total), Bonneville (15 new, 8,514 total), Boundary (3 new, 358 total), Camas (1 new, 52 total), Canyon (83 new, 20,490 total), Cassia (6 new, 2,410 total), Elmore (1 new, 1,194 total), Fremont (1 new, 856 total), Gem (3 new, 1,311 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,714 total), Jerome (6 new, 1,941 total), Kootenai (77 new, 14,280 total), Latah (17 new, 2,442 total), Madison (17 new, 5,274 total), Minidoka (1 new, 1,881 total), Nez Perce (6 new, 3,021 total), Owyhee (1 new, 859 total), Payette (7 new, 1,870 total), Power (3 new, 455 total), Shoshone (4 new, 922 total), Teton (2 new, 599 total), Twin Falls (15 new, 6,886 total) and Valley (2 new, 624 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 189,042, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 114,830 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,819 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,191 admissions to the ICU and 9,073 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 7, the health system was reporting 38 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 382 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 7, the health system was reporting 41 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 302 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.6%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 615,270 people had been tested statewide. Nearly 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Feb. 2: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Capital High (3), Fairmont Junior High (2), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Hillside Elementary (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Trail Wind Elementary (3).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 25-Feb. 7: Centennial High (1), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (3), Mountain View High (1), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (2), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (3), Discovery Elementary (2), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,570, Adams 246, Bannock 4,492, Bear Lake 241, Benewah 417, Bingham 2,500, Blaine 1,873, Boise 224, Bonner 2,301, Bonneville 8,514, Boundary 358, Butte 149, Camas 52, Canyon 20,490, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,410, Clark 44, Clearwater 744, Custer 175, Elmore 1,194, Franklin 824, Fremont 856, Gem 1,311, Gooding 899, Idaho 871, Jefferson 1,714, Jerome 1,941, Kootenai 14,280, Latah 2,442, Lemhi 394, Lewis 275, Lincoln 368, Madison 5,274, Minidoka 1,881, Nez Perce 3,021, Oneida 212, Owyhee 859, Payette 1,870, Power 455, Shoshone 922, Teton 599, Twin Falls 6,886, Valley 624, Washington 840.