Idaho reports 212 new COVID-19 cases Saturday as numbers in long-term care facilities decline

According to data from state and district health officials, Idaho’s COVID-19 case numbers continued to trend downward on Saturday, with just over 200 confirmed and probable cases reported and several long-term care facilities resolving their outbreaks.

Health officials reported 150 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 62 probable cases, for a combined 212 new cases. (As of last week, officials are no longer updating on Sundays.)

Saturday’s numbers continued a downward trend in cases across the state as the seven-day moving average of confirmed and probable cases dropped to 361 cases per day statewide over the last week. Idaho dipped below a moving average of 400 cases per day on Friday for the first time since Sept. 29. At the height of the state’s outbreak in mid-December, officials were reporting as many as 1,600 cases each day.

Still, the fatal effects of the coronavirus pandemic continue in Idaho. On Saturday, nine more Idahoans were reported dead of COVID-19-related causes. Reports came from the following counties: Ada (2 new, 418 total), Canyon (3 new, 261 total), Elmore (1 new, 11 total), Gem (2 new, 29 total) and Payette (1 new, 30 total).

In the past week, 42 Idahoans have died of COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll for the pandemic to 1,769.

Since the start of the pandemic, 134,512 Idahoans have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, while another 30,766 have been considered “probable” cases. Nearly 6,800 people have been hospitalized because of the disease, and by Saturday more than 86,000 were deemed “recovered” by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The following Idaho counties reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday: Ada (54 new, 38,477 total), Bannock (12 new, 4,472 total), Bingham (4 new, 2,494 total), Bonner (9 new, 2,293 total), Bonneville (4 new, 8,499 total), Canyon (22 new, 20,407 total), Cassia (1 new, 2,404 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,193 total), Franklin (1 new, 824 total), Fremont (2 new, 855 total), Gem (4 new, 1,308 total), Jefferson (2 new, 1,709 total), Jerome (2 new, 1,935 total), Kootenai (7 new, 14,203 total), Madison (14 new, 5,257 total), Minidoka (1 new, 1,880 total), Owyhee (4 new, 858 total), Payette (1 new, 1,863 total), Shoshone (1 new, 918 total) and Valley (2 new, 622 total).

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities held steady at 313 overall, while total individual cases increased by 100 (8,696 total) and deaths rose by 10 to 717, with one facility recording its first death.

Active cases decreased to 5,812 at 152 facilities — down from 6,112 at 172 facilities last week. There are 161 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Gem Village Assisted Living, Willows Retirement & Assisted Living;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Independent Living Services-Five Mile, Overland Court Senior Living, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Buhl: Evergreen Place Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Ivy Court, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, LaCrosse Health & Rehab;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear; Emmett: Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living, Creekside Care Center; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living; Lewiston: Life Care Center of Lewiston, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls, Trinity at 1st Street, Hope Springs, Aspire-Elk Run; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home;

Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Karcher Estates, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Ashley Manor-Midland, CommuniCare No. 7 Cougar; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center;

Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 175,875, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 107,053 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,793 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,184 admissions to the ICU and 9,053 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Feb. 6, the health system was reporting 37 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 396 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Feb. 6, the health system was reporting 43 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 311 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 11%.

Testing totals: Health and Welfare reported that 613,210 people had been tested statewide. Nearly 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Feb. 2: Boise High (1), Borah High (3), Capital High (3), Fairmont Junior High (1), Hidden Springs Elementary (1), Hillside Elementary (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Les Bois Junior High (1), Liberty Elementary (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Trail Wind Elementary (3).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 24-Feb. 6: Centennial High (1), Eagle Academy (1), Eagle High (4), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (2), Eagle Middle (1), Heritage Middle (3), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Desert Sage Elementary (3), Discovery Elementary (2), Hunter Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (3), River Valley Elementary (1), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Siena Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 38,477, Adams 245, Bannock 4,472, Bear Lake 240, Benewah 417, Bingham 2,494, Blaine 1,851, Boise 224, Bonner 2,293, Bonneville 8,499, Boundary 355, Butte 149, Camas 51, Canyon 20,407, Caribou 327, Cassia 2,404, Clark 44, Clearwater 744, Custer 175, Elmore 1,193, Franklin 824, Fremont 855, Gem 1,308, Gooding 899, Idaho 871, Jefferson 1,709, Jerome 1,935, Kootenai 14,203, Latah 2,425, Lemhi 394, Lewis 275, Lincoln 368, Madison 5,257, Minidoka 1,880, Nez Perce 3,015, Oneida 212, Owyhee 858, Payette 1,863, Power 452, Shoshone 918, Teton 597, Twin Falls 6,871, Valley 622, Washington 840.