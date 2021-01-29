Ada County records 181 of Idaho’s 500-plus confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday

Idaho health officials continue to report lower numbers of new coronavirus case totals, with hospitalizations also dipping from a brief spike at the beginning of the week.

The state’s seven health districts and Health and Welfare reported 521 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday and only 100 probable cases for a total of 621. There were only four deaths reported statewide, and Ada County subtracted a death from its tally.

The news wasn’t as good in Ada for case totals, though, with a near doubling from Thursday to Friday, when 181 new confirmed cases pushed the county’s total to 37,834. The county’s 7-day case average sits at 120 and the 14-day case average at 125.8.

Canyon County (20,124 total) reported 57 new cases and Kootenai County (13,950) inNorth Idaho reported 60 on Friday.

However, the state’s hospitalization numbers dropped a bit, with just 225 COVID-19 patients hospitalized around the state Wednesday compared to 241 patients on Monday, according to data on Health and Welfare’s website. There were also 57 patients in the ICU on Wednesday, the last day the Health and Welfare data was available.

Only a few other counties reported high case numbers Friday. Sparsely populated Bonner County (2,166 total) in North Idaho reported 20 new cases, Bonneville County (8,397 total) in Eastern Idaho reported 32 and Bannock County (4,392 total) — which includes Pocatello and Idaho State University — reported 24.

Other counties reporting new coronavirus cases included: Bear Lake (2 new, 235 total), Benewah (2 new, 414 total), Bingham (8 new, 2,477 total), Blaine (10 new, 1,760 total), Boundary (1 new, 347 total), Camas (1 new, 49 total), Cassia (8 new, 2,382 total), Clearwater (1 new, 741 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,168 total), Franklin (2 new, 803 total), Fremont (3 new, 841 total), Gem (7 new, 1,285 total), Gooding (1 new, 891 total), Idaho (1 new, 869 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,679 total), Jerome (3 new, 1,902 total), Latah (23 new, 2,373 total), Lewis (3 new, 274 total), Madison (19 new, 5,127 total), Minidoka (4 new, 1,869 total), Nez Perce (7 new, 2,995 total), Owyhee (1 new, 849 total), Payette (4 new, 1,845 total), Power (2 new, 441 total), Shoshone (1 new, 907 total), Teton (6 new, 580 total), Twin Falls (13 new, 6,821 total), Valley (7 new, 578 total).

Lincoln County subtracted one case from its total, leaving its countywide number at 366.

A total of 132,316 Idahoans have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The state and local health districts reported the COVID-19 deaths in Gooding (1 new, 23 total), Canyon (1 new, 256 total), Kootenai (1 new, 168 total) and Bonner (1 new, 28 total) counties.

Health and Welfare removed one death in Ada County. Based on the updated death demographic data on the Health and Welfare website, the person was in their 50s. A total of 1,727 Idahoans have died because of COVID-19.

Nampa to reopen city offices on Feb. 1

Nampa City Hall, located at 411 3rd Street South, will reopen to the public on Monday, Feb. 1, according to a news release from the city. The city clerk’s office will continue to process passports by appointment only, and appointments can be made at www.cityofnampa.us/passports.

For those in need of help with license and permit applications, the clerk’s office can also help customers in person, as well as remotely by going online at www.cityofnampa.us/143/city-clerk or by phone at 208-468-5415.

The city’s utility billing office will reopen for normal business hours starting Feb. 1 as well. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those who need to pay utility bills are encouraged to do so online, though it can also be done over the phone, through the mail or at the drop box in the building’s parking lot near 4th Street.

Nampa’s Development Service building, located at 500 12th Ave. South, is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by one to 313 overall, total individual cases jumped by 103 (8,596 total) and deaths rose by 19 to 707, with three facilities recording their first death.

Active cases decreased to 6,112 at 172 facilities — down from 6,180 at 175 facilities last week. There are 141 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Gables Assisted Living of Blackfoot 1, Gem Village Assisted Living, Willows Retirement & Assisted Living;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick, BrightStar Care Homes-Taft, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Independent Living Services-Five Mile, Overland Court Senior Living, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Buhl: Woodland Assisted Living, Evergreen Place Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear; Emmett: River’s Edge Rehab, Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Hills, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living; Lewiston: Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; Malad: Oneida Long Term Care Facility; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls, Trinity at 1st Street, Hope Springs, Aspire-Elk Run; Middleton: Cottages of Middleton; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor;

Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Communicare No. 2 Boone, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Ashley Manor-Midland, CommuniCare No. 7 Cougar; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Belmont Care Center Crestview; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living;

Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Briarwood Assisted Living; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Shoshone: Desano Place Shoshone; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place, Blake View Home; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

DAILY DETAILS





Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 114,372, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 73,770 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,659 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,165 admissions to the ICU and 8,774 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 28, the health system was reporting 34 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 479 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 28, the health system was reporting 63 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 391 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 15.1%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Thursday, Health and Welfare reported that 599,636 people had been tested statewide. About 22% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported positive cases since Jan. 19: Adams Elementary (1), Boise High (1), Borah High (4), Capital High (4), East Junior High (4), Garfield Elementary (1), Hawthorne Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (2), Lowell Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (2), Riverside Elementary (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (3), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (1), Timberline High School (2), West Junior High (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 16-29: Centennial High (4), Eagle High (2), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (7), Rocky Mountain High (2), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (1), Barbara Morgan STEM Academy (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (5), Seven Oaks Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Silver Sage Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 37,834, Adams 237, Bannock 4,392, Bear Lake 235, Benewah 414, Bingham 2,477, Blaine 1,760, Boise 219, Bonner 2,166, Bonneville 8,397, Boundary 347, Butte 149, Camas 49, Canyon 20,124, Caribou 326, Cassia 2,382, Clark 44, Clearwater 741, Custer 175, Elmore 1,168, Franklin 803, Fremont 841, Gem 1,285, Gooding 891, Idaho 869, Jefferson 1,679, Jerome 1,902, Kootenai 13,950, Latah 2,373, Lemhi 395, Lewis 274, Lincoln 366, Madison 5,127, Minidoka 1,869, Nez Perce 2,995, Oneida 206, Owyhee 849, Payette 1,845, Power 441, Shoshone 907, Teton 580, Twin Falls 6,821, Valley 578, Washington 834.