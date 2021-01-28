More cases of dangerous COVID-linked child syndrome reported by Idaho health officials

Idaho health officials have added seven children to the list of those in the state with MIS-C, a dangerous complication linked to contracting the coronavirus.

The seven cases were diagnosed between November and January, and were not previously added to the state’s total, according to a Thursday news release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The new cases bring the state’s total of MIS-C cases to 16 as of Wednesday. State officials removed one case from the previous count after physicians determined a child’s illness was caused by something else.

All of the 16 MIS-C cases required the children to be hospitalized, with seven of those cases requiring an overnight stay in an ICU. The average age for the 16 cases was roughly 9 years old, with the youngest reported case being a 3-year-old, officials said.

As of Thursday, no Idaho children have died because of MIS-C, which is short for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children. It’s a condition in which parts of the body — such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain or other organs — become inflamed. The CDC says the exact cause of the condition is unknown, but many children with MIS-C were sick with COVID-19 beforehand.

Health and Welfare said Thursday that some reports of the condition were made by medical providers after a child’s diagnosis, but public health districts were notified only in recent days. The first MIS-C case reported in Ada County was in October.

The department is encouraging health care providers to contact public health officials as soon as possible, because conditions like MIS-C take longer for officials to investigate.

“We appreciate help from our medical colleagues to identify and report these cases and their collaboration with local epidemiologists to investigate them, especially given how complicated and serious MIS-C can be,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho deputy state epidemiologist, in the news release.

Parents should notify a child’s doctor, nurse or clinic immediately if they believe their child is showing symptoms of MIS-C. Symptoms include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or feeling tired.

If a child is showing the following symptoms, seek emergency medical care:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Confusion

Inability to wake up or stay awake

Blueish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

Health officials say that any child older than 2 should wear a mask or face covering. Children and adults should take precautions against the possible spread of COVID-19, such as maintaining 6 feet of physical distancing, washing hands and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.