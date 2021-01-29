COVID-19 vaccine available to those 65 and older starting Monday. Here’s how to get it

Idahoans over the age of 65 become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday — and the demand is expected to easily surpass the supply.

Here’s what you need to know about the next step in the vaccine rollout:

Where can I get a vaccine?

▪ Central District Health: If you live in Ada, Boise, Valley or Elmore counties, you can find a list of providers and appointment information at cdh.idaho.gov.

The Ada County providers are Primary Health Medical Group (primaryhealth.com), Saint Alphonsus Health System (info below), St. Luke’s Health System (info below), Saltzer Health (saltzerhealth.com/coronavirus), Family Medicine Health Center (info below) and Albertsons/Sav-on Pharmacy (mhealthappointments.com/covidappt).

▪ Southwest District Health: If you live in Canyon, Payette, Washington, Gem, Adams or Owyhee counties, you can find a map of providers and appointment information at phd3.idaho.gov.

The Canyon County providers include Saltzer Health (saltzerhealth.com/coronavirus), Saint Alphonsus Health System (info below), Primary Health Medical Group (primaryhealth.com), Terry Reilly Health Services (trhs.org), St. Luke’s Health System (info below) and Family Medicine Health Center (info below).

How do I get an appointment?

That depends on the provider. Policies:

▪ St. Luke’s Health System: Appointments become available at 8 a.m. Monday. St. Luke’s is requesting that priority be given to people over the age of 80, or with serious health conditions. Younger, healthy seniors are encouraged to wait one week to allow the most vulnerable to schedule first, given the limited availability of doses. Providers will not give vaccinations without proper proof of age or employment (for occupation-based eligibility) at the appointment. Established St. Luke’s patients can schedule appointments online using myChart for the quickest access. People who have never used St. Luke’s services may set up a myChart account at www.stlukesonline.org/mychart or by calling 208-381-9000.

▪ Saint Alphonsus Health System: People age 65 and older may make vaccination appointments at Saint Alphonsus hospitals and clinics on Monday. Saint Al’s patients should visit saintalphonsus.org/getvaccinated for information about the vaccines and to access the scheduling tool. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-578-COVID (1-888-578-2684). Due to the overwhelming call volume, wait times can be up to an hour, so patients are encouraged to schedule an appointment online, according to a Saint Al’s press release. Clinic appointments are subject to vaccine availability. “We are asking for those aged 80 and older to have the first opportunity to make an appointment for vaccination,” according to the press release. “We know demand is high and we are trying to serve those most vulnerable in our communities first.”

▪ Family Medical Health Center: Current patients 65 and older can start scheduling appointments immediately. Vaccines for the 65-and-older group will be given every Saturday in February in Boise and Nampa. Visit fmridaho.org for details.

▪ Need help? Central District Health can be reached at 208-321-2222 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday) and Southwest District Health at 208-455-5411 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday).

How much vaccine is available? How many people are eligible?

In CDH’s region, about 80,000 people become eligible for vaccines on Monday, according to a joint press release from the Central and Southwest districts. CDH gets 6,000-7,000 vaccine doses per week.

In Southwest’s region, about 45,000 people will become eligible and about 3,000 doses arrive per week.

“What we know is this is a large and motivated group of residents. They are eager, and we are equally interested in seeing them gain protection from this vaccine. But we want to set realistic expectations and remind our residents who are 65 and older that this will be a multi-week process, likely longer,” CDH Director Russ Duke said in the press release.

In Idaho, those 60 and older account for fewer than 20% of COVID-19 cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. However, those 80 and older have accounted for 51% of the deaths, those in their 70s account for 29% and those in their 60s account for 14%.

“The data clearly show that our 65-and-older populations have the highest rate of hospitalization and death, and oftentimes with preexisting conditions. While age alone puts us at higher risk, other health conditions increase the potential for negative outcomes if a person becomes infected. Allowing community members at an elevated risk to go first will begin to offer some of our most vulnerable residents a chance at protection, just a bit sooner,” SWDH Director Nikki Zogg said in the press release.

How is the rollout going so far?

As of Thursday, the state had administered about 108,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Idahoans who are in the first priority groups, including medical personnel, first responders, teachers, day care providers and others, can still make appointments to get their vaccinations, in addition to those 65 and older.