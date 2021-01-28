Watch live: Gov. Little to address Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, pandemic issues

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, to address the Gem State’s distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

Little is working with a committee set up to issue recommendations about which groups of residents will receive priority to get the vaccine, and when. On Jan. 8, the committee recommended that Idahoans 65 and older be added to the group of people eligible to get the vaccine starting Feb. 1. Originally people 75 and older were in the second group, behind health care and other essential workers who made up the first group.

