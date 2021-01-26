What do you want to know about COVID and vaccines? Join this live Q&A on Feb. 4

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses are in Idaho and area hospitals are struggling to get them distributed..

The vaccine is considered one of the most critical tools we can use to battle the coronavirus.

Who will get the shots first? Is the vaccine safe? Do you still have to wear a mask and socially distance if you get immunized? When will life get back to normal?

Join Idaho Statesman health reporter Audrey Dutton, former St. Luke’s CEO and member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force David Pate, and co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho Dr. Tommy Ahlquist for a live, virtual event at noon Feb. 4. We will be providing the latest information that you need.

We are taking questions in advance from the community. And have questions in general about COVID-19 in Idaho? We will aim to answer those, too.

You can submit your question via the RSVP link below.

»» Submit your question here.

Panelists

What: Live Q&A on coronavirus vaccines

When: Noon Feb. 4

RSVP here

Where: Catch this livestream event for free at IdahoStatesman.com, on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Dr. David Pate, president and CEO, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise, Idaho. Katherine Jones

Dr. David Pate, retired CEO of St. Luke’s Health Care System.

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho, and co-owner of Ball Ventures development corporation. Provided by BVA

Dr. Tommy Ahlquist, former emergency room physician, co-founder of Crush the Curve Idaho.

Audrey Dutton

Audrey Dutton, Idaho Statesman investigative and health reporter.