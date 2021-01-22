Idaho COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again to October level; state adds 11 more deaths

Idaho’s coronavirus situation continues to improve across several metrics as the state’s vaccination rollout continues.

The number of Idahoans hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped again to 252 on Wednesday — the fewest people hospitalized since Oct. 20. There were 67 people hospitalized in intensive care units Wednesday, the last day the data was available.

The state’s seven-day case average also dropped to October levels at 615.1. Health and Welfare and the state’s seven health districts reported 428 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 149 probable cases Friday, for a total count of 577 new cases.

The deaths of 11 more Idahoans were also reported Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died related to COVID-19 to 1,669. Deaths were reported in Bonneville (2 new, 131 total), Jefferson (2 new, 18 total), Bannock (1 new, 81 total), Twin Falls (1 new, 119 total), Canyon (3 new, 250 total) Gem (1 new, 27 total) and Kootenai (1 new, 151 total) counties.

Ada County recorded 102 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday (36,994 total) and Canyon County recorded 80 new confirmed cases (19,792 total). Both counties’ seven-day averages also dropped with the state’s with Ada at 131.6 and Canyon at 67.4.

State health officials said Teton, Blaine and Camas counties were Idaho’s COVID-19 hot spots this week. They had the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state, according to a tweet from Health and Welfare. Blaine County, which became one of the first hot spots in Idaho and the country due to outbreaks tied to the region’s popular ski resort, reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday (1,667 total). Teton County (4 new, 553 total) borders Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming, where health officials just confirmed the presence of a faster-spreading coronavirus variant that originated in the United Kingdom.

Other counties reporting new cases included: Adams (1 new, 233 total), Bannock (12 new, 4,301 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 230 total), Benewah (1 new, 406 total), Bingham (3 new, 2,436 total), Boise (1 new, 216 total), Bonner (23 new, 2,061 total), Bonneville (29 new, 8,285 total), Boundary (1 new, 334 total), Camas (2 new, 47 total), Caribou (1 new, 323 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,363 total), Elmore (3 new, 1,150 total), Franklin (4 new, 791 total), Fremont (5 new, 831 total), Gem (4 new, 1,250 total), Gooding (3 new, 884 total), Idaho (2 new, 862 total), Jefferson (4 new, 1,659 total), Jerome (2 new, 1,885 total), Kootenai (51 new, 13,552 total), Latah (8 new, 2,304 total), Lincoln (1 new, 356 total), Madison (12 new, 5,034 total), Minidoka (3 new, 1,849 total), Nez Perce (9 new, 2,954 total), Owyhee (2 new, 842 total), Payette (6 new, 1,819 total), Shoshone (4 new, 885 total), Twin Falls (12 new, 6,749 total), Valley (6 new, 541 total), Washington (3 new, 823 total).

Health and Welfare removed one confirmed coronavirus case from the count for Custer County on Friday (174 total).

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by four to 312 overall, total individual cases jumped by 184 (8,493 total) and deaths rose by 15 to 688, with one facility recording its first death.

Active cases decreased to 6,180 at 175 facilities — down from 6,329 at 186 facilities last week. There are 137 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Gables Assisted Living of Blackfoot 1, Gem Village Assisted Living;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Communicare No. 3 Pond, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick, BrightStar Care Homes-Taft, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green, Independent Living Services-Five Mile, Overland Court Senior Living, Ashley Manor-Elgin Way;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Buhl: Woodland Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest;

Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, Edgewood Eagle; Emmett: River’s Edge Rehab, Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Emerson House at Riverpointe; Glenns Ferry: Poplar Grove Assisted Living; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hagerman: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Hagerman; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Hills, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living, Broadway Fields Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living, Communicare No. 5 Kuna; Lewiston: Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; Malad: Oneida Long Term Care Facility; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center, Cottages of McCall; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls, Trinity at 1st Street, Hope Springs, Aspire-Elk Run; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor;

Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, Aspen Park of Cascadia; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Communicare No. 2 Boone, Aspire-Sunset Oaks, Ashley Manor-Midland; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia, Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Belmont Care Center Crestview; Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living;

Rathdrum: Generations Assisted Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Briarwood Assisted Living; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Shoshone: Desano Place Shoshone; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; St. Maries: Valley Vista Care-St. Maries; Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place, Blake View Home; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 82,475 according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 54,895 people have received only their first dose.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 6,464 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,127 admissions to the ICU and 8,418 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 21, the health system was reporting 41 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 466 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 11%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 21, the health system was reporting 53 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 394 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 19%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Friday, Health and Welfare reported that 587,827 people had been tested statewide. About 22.1% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Boise School District: Reported cases since Jan. 19: Borah High (3), East Junior High (2), Hillside Junior High (1), Garfield Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Riverside Elementary (1), Pierce Park Elementary (1), South Junior High (3), West Junior High (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported cases from Jan. 8-21: Centennial High (8), Eagle High (4), Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian High (1), Mountain View High (8), Rebound School of Opportunity (1), Rocky Mountain High (2), Crossroads Middle (1), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (2), Meridian Middle (1), Victory Middle (2), Chaparral Elementary (1), Frontier Elementary (2), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (3), Hunter Elementary (2), Mary McPherson Elementary (2), Paramount Elementary (1), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), Siena Elementary (1), Summerwind STEM (2), Willow Creek Elementary (1).

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 36,994, Adams 233, Bannock 4,301, Bear Lake 230, Benewah 406, Bingham 2,436, Blaine 1,667, Boise 216, Bonner 2,061, Bonneville 8,285, Boundary 334, Butte 147, Camas 47, Canyon 19,792, Caribou 323, Cassia 2,363, Clark 44, Clearwater 721, Custer 174, Elmore 1,150, Franklin 791, Fremont 831, Gem 1,250, Gooding 884, Idaho 862, Jefferson 1,659, Jerome 1,885, Kootenai 13,552, Latah 2,304, Lemhi 396, Lewis 268, Lincoln 356, Madison 5,034, Minidoka 1,849, Nez Perce 2,954, Oneida 203, Owyhee 842, Payette 1,819, Power 436, Shoshone 885, Teton 553, Twin Falls 6,749, Valley 541, Washington 823.