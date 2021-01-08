Idaho health districts record over 1,150 new coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths Friday

Idaho’s seven health districts reported 868 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday and 247 probable cases, bringing the day’s total to 1,115.

A total of 122,127 people have tested positive since the pandemic reached Idaho, and as of Friday, more than 26,000 Idahoans have received at least the first dose of the vaccine for the virus.

The state’s health districts reported just seven new deaths on Friday — one day after 25 COVID-19-related fatalities were added — bringing the state’s death toll to 1,526. Deaths were reported in Ada (2 new, 368 total), Canyon (1 new, 232 total), Elmore (1 new, 10 total), Gooding (1 new, 20 total), Kootenai (1 new, 131 total) and Twin Falls (1 new, 114 total) counties.

A total of 375 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to updated data reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. At least 76 of those people were in the ICU.

Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties continued to report high case numbers Friday, with Ada registering 265 new cases (34,782 total), Canyon 108 (18,673 total) and Kootenai, home to Coeur d’Alene, 171 (12,393 total).

Other counties reporting new confirmed cases include: Bannock (27 new, 4,040 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 218 total), Benewah (5 new, 381 total), Bingham (18 new, 2,351 total), Blaine (13 new, 1,478 total), Boise (1 new, 191 total), Bonner (36 new, 1,784 total), Bonneville (24 new, 7,927 total), Boundary (8 new, 291 total), Butte (1 new, 139 total), Caribou (1 new, 293 total), Cassia (12 new, 2,307 total), Clearwater (4 new, 637 total), Elmore (4 new, 1,060 total), Franklin (2 new, 762 total), Fremont (2 new, 795 total), Gem (14 new, 1,172 total), Gooding (5 new, 860 total), Idaho (1 new, 831 total), Jefferson (4 new, 1,603 total), Jerome (8 new, 1,837 total), Latah (28 new, 2,137 total), Lewis (2 new, 260 total), Madison (29 new, 4,785 total), Minidoka (7 new, 1,805 total), Nez Perce (5 new, 2,853 total), Owyhee (6 new, 814 total), Payette (8 new, 1,740 total), Power (1 new, 423 total), Shoshone (4 new, 832 total), Teton (2 new, 504 total), Twin Falls (27 new, 6,537 total), Valley (12 new, 453 total), Washington (1 new, 785 total).

LONG-TERM CARE UPDATE

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by two to 307 overall, total individual cases jumped by 364 (8,086 total) and deaths rose by 57 to 622, with 11 facilities recording their first death.

Active cases dropped to 6,236 at 186 facilities — down from 6,363 at 209 facilities last week. There are 121 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Power County Nursing Home; Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation, Gables of Ammon; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Bingham: Gables of Blackfoot II; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility, Gables Assisted Living of Blackfoot, Gem Village Assisted Living, Bingham Memorial Skilled Nursing;

Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Communicare No. 3 Pond, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St., Boise Group Home No. 1 Pennfield, Avamere Transitional Care, Riverview Rehabilitation, Boise Group Home No. 2 Molly Court, Boise Group Home No. 4 Eshelman, Park Place Assisted Living of Boise, Ashley Manor-Harmony, Good Samaritan Society-Boise Village, Grace Memory Care, Edgewood Spring Creek Ustick, Basil Celany Living Center, Hettinger Living Center, BrightStar Care Homes-Taft, Independent Living Services-Summerwind, Boise Group Home No. 8 Delmar, MorningStar Memory Care at Englefield Green;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home; Bonneville: New Beginnings Community Living; Buhl: Woodland Assisted Living; Burley: Parke View Rehab, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Autumn Wind, Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia, Grace Assisted Living Caldwell, Gables Assisted Living of Caldwell; Cambridge: Salubria Center; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck, Grace at Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: LaCrosse Health & Rehab, Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, Garden at Orchard Ridge, Bristol Heights Assisted Living, Brookdale Coeur d’Alene, Lodge at Fairway Forest, Creekside Inn Assisted Living, Country Comfort Residential Care;

Darlington: Antelope Creek Living Center; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island, Foxtail Senior Living, Paramount Parks, BrightStar Care Homes-Prickly Pear, Edgewood Eagle; Emmett: River’s Edge Rehab, Meadow View Assisted Living, Cottages of Emmett, Apple Valley Residence; Garden City: Garnet Place, Emerson House at Riverpointe; Gooding: Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center, Diamond Peak of Gooding; Grangeville: Grangeville Health & Rehab Center; Hagerman: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Hagerman; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living, Broadway Hills, MorningStar of Idaho Falls, Tambree Meadows Assisted Living;

Jerome: Desano Place Assisted Living; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living, Communicare No. 5 Kuna; Lewiston: Prestige-The Orchards, Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Lewiston, Guardian Angel Homes Lewiston, Pleasant Valley Shelter Home, Wedgewood Terrace, Royal Plaza-Lewiston; Malad: Oneida Long Term Care Facility; McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center, Cottages of McCall; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Edgewood Spring Creek Meridian, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills, Tomorrow’s Hope-Deb, Aspen Transitional Rehab, Cottages at Lochsa Falls; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor;

Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, Aspen Park of Cascadia; Mountain Home: Country Living Retirement of Mountain Home, Cottages of Mountain Home; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Grace Assisted Living-Nampa, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge, Cascadia of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia, Heron Place, Midland Manor, Communicare No. 2 Boone; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia, Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, Cottages of Payette; Pocatello: Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Elegant Residential Living, Monte Vista Hills, Copper Summit Assisted Living, Quail Ridge, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Belmont Care Center Crestview;

Post Falls: Life Care of Post Falls, The Bridge at Post Falls; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rexburg: Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg, Briarwood Assisted Living; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab; Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Valley Vista Care-Sandpoint, Huckleberry Retirement Homes II; Shelley: Gables of Shelley; Shoshone: Desano Place Shoshone; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; Soda Springs: Caribou Memorial Living Center; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Chardonnay Assisted Living, Twin Falls Care of Cascadia, Heritage Assisted Living, The Canyons Retirement Community, Bridgeview Estates, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls, Syringa Place; Wendell: Stonebridge Assisted Living of Wendell.

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 28,194, according to Health and Welfare.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 5,995 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,062 admissions to the ICU and 7,579 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 7, the health system was reporting 67 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 480 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 7, the health system was reporting 61 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 350 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 24%.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 34,782, Adams 217, Bannock 4,040, Bear Lake 218, Benewah 381, Bingham 2,351, Blaine 1,478, Boise 191, Bonner 1,784, Bonneville 7,927, Boundary 291, Butte 139, Camas 42, Canyon 18,673, Caribou 293, Cassia 2,307, Clark 44, Clearwater 637, Custer 165, Elmore 1,060, Franklin 762, Fremont 795, Gem 1,172, Gooding 860, Idaho 831, Jefferson 1,603, Jerome 1,837, Kootenai 12,393, Latah 2,137, Lemhi 395, Lewis 260, Lincoln 346, Madison 4,785, Minidoka 1,805, Nez Perce 2,853, Oneida 185, Owyhee 814, Payette 1,740, Power 423, Shoshone 832, Teton 504, Twin Falls 6,537, Valley 453, Washington 785.