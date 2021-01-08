Are you 65 or older? Idaho’s COVID vaccine panel just voted to move you up in line

The Idaho Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee voted Friday to add Idahoans age 65 and older to the next phase of rollout for the COVID-19 vaccine.

That phase of Idaho’s estimated vaccine timeline is slated to begin next month.

The vote was to make a recommendation for the change to Idaho Gov. Brad Little, whose Idaho Department of Health and Welfare created the committee to help make decisions on details about vaccine rollout. Little must approve the recommendation before the decision is finalized.

The timeline had initially put Idahoans age 75 and older in the next group for immunizations against COVID-19, along with essential frontline workers.

But after some discussion about the committee’s priorities, 25 of the 32 voting members chose to add people 65 to 74 years old to the next phase. Those priorities include include preserving the health care system’s capacity and protecting people at higher risk of death.

They also voted to clarify who counts as an essential worker in some categories, such as food processing plant inspectors, staff at residential schools and behavioral health centers, and food pantry workers. They ended the meeting before they had a chance to vote on the many different occupations that fall into a miscellaneous category.

They will receive Pfizer or Moderna vaccines — but they could receive other types of shots that are in the pipeline for federal emergency use authorization.