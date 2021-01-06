Idaho reports 21 new COVID-19 deaths, over 1,200 cases — with 562 confirmed in 3 counties

Idaho reported 900 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and 330 new probable cases, for a total of 1,230, as well as 21 new deaths.

Three counties in the state continued to make up the bulk of the new cases.

Ada County confirmed 255 coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 34,356 confirmed infections, according to Health and Welfare.

Canyon County confirmed 149 new cases Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 18,457, according to Southwest District Health.

And Kootenai County confirmed 158 new cases, according to Health and Welfare, bringing its total to 12,034.

The amount of open ICU capacity in Idaho dipped on Wednesday, leaving 123 available beds for patients in need of critical care.

Twenty-one new deaths in COVID-19-related causes were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,494 people. Two deaths were reported in Clearwater County, three in Bannock County, four in Canyon County, two in Ada County, two in Madison County and two in Kootenai County. Franklin, Payette, Teton, Shoshone, Bonner and Cassia counties each added one death.

Health and Welfare reported that there are 25,712 probable cases of coronavirus statewide and estimated that 63,097 people have recovered from the virus.

Since the pandemic reached Idaho, 120,466 total infections have been confirmed.

Other counties to confirm new cases of coronavirus Wednesday include: Nez Perce (15 new, 2,835 total), Latah (22 new, 2,093 total),Bannock (31 new, 3,977 total), Butte (1 new, 137 total), Caribou (2 new, 291 total), Oneida (4 new, 183 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 214 total), Bingham (3 new, 2,310 total), Franklin (-3, 751 total), Adams (5 new, 217 total), Canyon (149 new, 18,457 total), Gem (13 new, 1,147 total), Owyhee (5 new, 804 total), Payette (11 new, 1,728 total), Washington (3 new, 773 total), Valley (17 new, 431 total), Ada (255 new, 34,356 total), Elmore (8 new, 1,053 total), Boise (1 new, 190 total), Kootenai (158 new, 12,034 total), Benewah (3 new, 358 total), Bonner (14 new, 1,719 total), Shoshone (3 new, 821 total), Bonneville (38 new, 7,861 total), Fremont (1 new, 787 total), Jefferson (5 new, 1,588 total), Madison (37 new, 4,732 total), Teton (7 new, 497 total), Blaine (4 new, 1,460 total), Cassia (8 new, 2,289 total), Gooding (3 new, 852 total), Jerome (12 new, 1,828 total), Lincoln (1 new, 345 total), Minidoka (8 new, 1,793 total), Twin Falls (54 total, 6,495 total)

Primary Health hires student nurses to build up COVID-19 vaccine rollout

In order to build up its COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Treasure Valley, Primary Health has hired 15 student nurses from Boise State University.

The medical group announced Wednesday that the nurses will vaccinate people and in the process free up resources for Primary Health’s COVID-19 care, family medicine and urgent care services. All of the student RNs have already completed injection training, and like all Primary Health staff, will receive further training while on the job.

Primary Health — which has numerous locations in Ada and Canyon counties — first received coronavirus vaccines in December and now administers 160 shots per day to its staff and those in other health care groups.

In a statement Wednesday, Primary Health CEO Dr. David Peterman said the student nurses were ready to get to work where needed in their community.

“We are so thankful for Dr. Jayne Josephsen and the School of Nursing at Boise State University for helping us arrange this, and think this partnership is another great example of how health care organizations can come together to serve our community,” Peterman said in the statement.

For the latest updates on vaccine eligibility at Primary Health, go to www.primaryhealth.com for details. Vaccines will first be made available to health care personnel, as well as those who reside or work in long-term care facilities.

As of January, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare estimates that vaccines will be made available to essential workers and adults over the age of 75 in February. Vaccines could be made available to the general public as early as May.

Daily Details

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 22,822, according to Health and Welfare.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 5,871 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,043 admissions to the ICU and 7,384 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Jan. 5, the health system was reporting 86 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 491 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 15%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Jan. 5, the health system was reporting 71 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 382 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 24.2%.

Testing totals: At the end of the day Wednesday, Health and Welfare reported that 554,296 people had been tested statewide. About 21.7% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 34,356, Adams 217, Bannock 3,977, Bear Lake 214, Benewah 358, Bingham 2,310, Blaine 1,460, Boise 190, Bonner 1,719, Bonneville 7,861, Boundary 281, Butte 137, Camas 42, Canyon 18,457, Caribou 291, Cassia 2,289, Clark 44, Clearwater 630, Custer 164, Elmore 1,053, Franklin 751, Fremont 787, Gem 1,147, Gooding 852, Idaho 826, Jefferson 1,588, Jerome 1,828, Kootenai 12,034, Latah 2,085, Lemhi 394, Lewis 257, Lincoln 345, Madison 4,732, Minidoka 1,793, Nez Perce 2,835, Oneida 183, Owyhee 804, Payette 1,728, Power 422, Shoshone 821, Teton 497, Twin Falls 6,495, Valley 431, Washington 773.