Former Rep. Raúl Labrador criticized after photo shows him maskless in Boise mall

Former Idaho Congressman and state GOP chairman Raúl Labrador faced online criticism this weekend after a local Twitter user shared a photo of Labrador at a Boise mall without a face mask.

Matt Destin shared the photo of Labrador in what appears to be a massage chair in the main area of the Boise Towne Square mall on Saturday afternoon.

“Thousands of shoppers at the mall today keeping the economy going and slowing the spread of COVID by wearing a mask,” Destin wrote in his tweet. “But not this selfish politician- former Rep and former ID GOP Chair Raul Labrador NOT doing a damn thing to help stop the spread. Does Idaho deserve better?”

The post was retweeted dozens of times, with numerous other users tagging the former politician’s Twitter handle and sharing pleas to wear a mask or sharp criticisms.

“Excuse me @Raul_Labrador can we talk about your selfish behavior here? If you can’t handle a simple piece of cloth over your face, stay home,” wrote Twitter user Beth Markley.

“@Raul_Labrador shaming Idaho’s health care workers, economy, vulnerable people, and even Little’s pathetic ask for personal responsibility,” wrote another user, referring to Gov. Brad Little’s recent appeal to Idahoans to wear masks.

Labrador could not be reached for comment.

Destin told the Statesman in a Twitter message that Labrador was one of the only people Destin saw in the mall on Saturday that wasn’t wearing a face mask. Under Boise’s public health order issued by Mayor Lauren McLean last month, people are required to wear face coverings in public places, including retail spaces.

“We were wearing masks as were virtually everyone else we saw or encountered,” Destin wrote. “There is no cost to this simple step to not only slow the spread of a virus that has already killed over a thousand people in Idaho, but will help speed up putting an end to this. We were almost done with our shopping when I noticed ex-Congressman Labrador sitting and doing something with his phone. He was not wearing a mask.”

Destin said he was bothered by Labrador’s apparent lack of mask use for several reasons. He pointed to a controversial statement Labrador made in 2017, in which he responded to a constituent who accused him of “mandating that people on Medicaid accept dying” by saying, “That line is so indefensible. Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care.”

“His actions are contributing to the one thing that is putting incredible stress on the health care system that everyone depends on right now,” Destin wrote.

Idaho health officials last week told the Statesman they expect some hospitals to reach crisis standards of care, where health care is rationed in favor of patients with the best chance of survival, as early as Christmas.

Destin said he’s frustrated with people who don’t use masks in public, as they could potentially spread the coronavirus to others, particularly if they don’t know they’re infected. He pointed to his mother-in-law, who lives in an assisted living facility, as an individual who depends on the health of her community to keep her safe.

Though Labrador stepped out of the public eye this summer and doesn’t currently hold public office, Destin said he still wanted to hold the former politician accountable.

“If Labrador ever hopes to hold public office again, people should know Raúl Labrador couldn’t be bothered to take the simple step of wearing a mask,” Destin wrote.

Destin said he chose not to approach Labrador at the mall because he didn’t believe he would change Labrador’s mind about wearing a mask. Destin also said he was surprised that his tweet gained so much traction.

“I was surprised that it took off like it did but maybe that’s because people are so tired of both the virus and the lack of leadership to help us get through this faster and with fewer lives lost,” he wrote.