Idaho’s Southwest District issues public health advisory, urges coronavirus precautions

Southwest District Health issued a stern advisory Friday amid coronavirus spikes across the district’s six counties, recommending the both businesses and residents use more caution.

The advisory is just that, though — it’s not mandatory and there is no criminal punishment for not complying. The district’s board of health only recommends people wear masks, but doesn’t mandate it. The advisory applies to Canyon, Adams, Payette, Owyhee, Washington and Gem counties.

In Central District Health, which includes Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties, bars and restaurants have been asked to close at 10 p.m. and only offer takeout. Southwest District’s isn’t that ambitious. And in both cases, it’s still up to the business and individuals as to what they do.

New restrictions and recommendations for activities and businesses in Southwest District include:

Bars, restaurants, breweries,taprooms, wineries and distilleries must keep patrons seated while consuming food or drink or when otherwise remaining on the premises, except for when entering, exiting, or using the restroom. Seating must be arranged so that tables are spaced at least 6 feet apart. Nightclubs may continue to operate as a bar but must comply with the requirements of the Stage 2 Stay Healthy Order.





Businesses are asked to implement delivery and curb-side services.

Places of worship should implement hybrid (in-person and virtual) or virtual services.

Youth and adult sports and activities should be discontinued when physical distancing is not possible.

School extracurricular activities of all types should be discontinued when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and when physical distancing can be maintained but the activity requires increased breathing, such as choir and band.

Recommendations for residents include:

Avoiding social gatherings, including among family members who do not live in your household.

Wearing a face covering at all times around anyone who is not a member of your household when physical distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained. The only exceptions are for children younger than age 2, people who have trouble breathing, people who cannot remove the mask without assistance, or people who are obtaining a service involving the nose, face, or head for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the services.

Working from home, if possible.

Minimizing nonessential travel.

Suspending visits to congregate living facilities, such as nursing homes and jails.

The health district also states that people 65 or older, smokers and those with a health condition that puts them at risk for severe outcomes should avoid close contact with anyone other than immediate household members, except for necessary services, such as accessing health care.

Southwest District Health said Friday that it identified the top five exposure sources, based on data reported through Oct. 23. They are: congregate living, such as nursing homes, dorms, or jails; traditional household, meaning single-family homes or roommates; travel, primarily local, in-state travel in a vehicle; community events, primarily religious services and sporting events; and social events, primarily parties and family gatherings.

The advisory will remain in effect until a county has met requirements to return to the orange health alert level. That means the district needs to see a two-week rate of less than 3/10,000 daily new cases, along with other factors.

If one of the three large hospital systems — St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus or West Valley Medical Center — implements crisis standards of care as authorized by the state, the district said it might take additional action.

The COVID-19 public health advisory released by Southwest District Health was approved by Director Nikole Zogg. It was not a decision made by the Board of Health, which last met on Tuesday.

At the board’s last meeting, no decision was made. But one of the board members did openly invite conspiracy theorists to speak at the public health meeting, spreading false information about COVID-19.