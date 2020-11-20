Idaho Statesman Logo
Coronavirus

Idaho’s Southwest District issues public health advisory, urges coronavirus precautions

Southwest District Health issued a stern advisory Friday amid coronavirus spikes across the district’s six counties, recommending the both businesses and residents use more caution.

The advisory is just that, though — it’s not mandatory and there is no criminal punishment for not complying. The district’s board of health only recommends people wear masks, but doesn’t mandate it. The advisory applies to Canyon, Adams, Payette, Owyhee, Washington and Gem counties.

In Central District Health, which includes Ada, Valley, Boise and Elmore counties, bars and restaurants have been asked to close at 10 p.m. and only offer takeout. Southwest District’s isn’t that ambitious. And in both cases, it’s still up to the business and individuals as to what they do.

New restrictions and recommendations for activities and businesses in Southwest District include:

Recommendations for residents include:

The health district also states that people 65 or older, smokers and those with a health condition that puts them at risk for severe outcomes should avoid close contact with anyone other than immediate household members, except for necessary services, such as accessing health care.

Southwest District Health said Friday that it identified the top five exposure sources, based on data reported through Oct. 23. They are: congregate living, such as nursing homes, dorms, or jails; traditional household, meaning single-family homes or roommates; travel, primarily local, in-state travel in a vehicle; community events, primarily religious services and sporting events; and social events, primarily parties and family gatherings.

The advisory will remain in effect until a county has met requirements to return to the orange health alert level. That means the district needs to see a two-week rate of less than 3/10,000 daily new cases, along with other factors.

If one of the three large hospital systems — St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus or West Valley Medical Center — implements crisis standards of care as authorized by the state, the district said it might take additional action.

The COVID-19 public health advisory released by Southwest District Health was approved by Director Nikole Zogg. It was not a decision made by the Board of Health, which last met on Tuesday.

At the board’s last meeting, no decision was made. But one of the board members did openly invite conspiracy theorists to speak at the public health meeting, spreading false information about COVID-19.

