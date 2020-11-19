Idaho’s COVID-19 test positivity rate rises for ninth straight week, reaches new high

Idaho’s COVID-19 test positivity rate reached a new high and increased for the ninth consecutive week Thursday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a rate of 17.8% statewide on 37,507 tests for the week of Nov. 8-14. That’s up from a previous high of 16.7% on 36,877 tests for Nov. 1-7.

Health experts say a rate below 5% demonstrates control over the spread of the virus. The Gem State last saw a rate below 5% in mid-June.

South Central Public Health District reported the highest rate out of the state’s seven public health districts at 23.2%. Southeastern Idaho Public Health had the lowest rate at 10.7%. Boise-based Central District Health and Southwest District Health saw their rates increase to 15.8% and 20.1%, respectively.

Idaho’s seven-day moving average also established a new all-time high Thursday at 1,398.6 cases per day. The average has increased by 69.7% since Nov. 1, when it sat at 824.1 cases per day.

The state’s seven public health district reported a combined 1,279 new confirmed and 299 new probable cases for 1,578 total cases on Thursday. The 1,279 confirmed cases is the third-largest single-day figure, while the 1,578 total cases is the fourth-most.

Canyon County saw its caseload rise by 238 cases for a total of 12,103. Ada County added 220 cases (19,604 total), while Kootenai (109 new, 5,807 total), Madison (90 new, 3,250 total), Twin Falls (89 new, 5,223 total), Bonneville (78 new, 5,111 total), Idaho (49 new, 589 total), Bingham (43 new, 1,659 total), Latah (38 new, 1,455 total), Bannock (36 new, 2,387 total), Cassia (29 new, 1,797 total), Jerome (29 new, 1,457 total), Nez Perce (27 new, 1,801 total) and Gem (24 new, 587 total) counties also experienced significant increases.

The other counties adding new confirmed cases were Benewah (5 new, 228 total), Blaine (15 new, 1,095 total), Boise (1 new, 92 total), Bonner (18 new, 720 total), Boundary (5 new, 140 total), Caribou (2 new, 258 total), Clearwater (3 new, 304 total), Custer (4 new, 118 total), Elmore (10 new, 570 total), Franklin (6 new, 444 total), Fremont (5 new, 590 total), Gooding (11 new, 647 total), Jefferson (19 new, 1,086 total), Lemhi (4 new, 362 total), Lewis (4 new, 149 total), Lincoln (1 new, 268 total), Minidoka (14 new, 1,451 total), Owyhee (11 new, 492 total), Payette (13 new, 1,220 total), Power (5 new, 354 total), Shoshone (12 new, 429 total), Teton (6 new, 380 total), Valley (3 new, 170 total) and Washington (3 new, 541 total).

Idaho has seen 75,420 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, plus 12,894 probable cases. Health and Welfare estimates that 36,831 of those cases have recovered.

There were 23 new coronavirus-related deaths announced Thursday — the second-most in a single day — across 11 counties. Ada (8 new, 223 total), Bannock (2 new, 27 total), Canyon (2 new, 134 total), Kootenai (2 new, 68 total) and Twin Falls (3 new, 75 total) counties each reported multiple deaths. One new death was added in Bonneville (55 total), Caribou (9 total), Elmore (6 total), Fremont (8 total), Jerome (12 total) and Minidoka (14 total) counties.

Idaho has lost 837 residents to the virus with a case fatality rate of about 0.95%.

The latest Bannock County deaths were a female in her 50s and a male in his 90s, according to SIPH. Eastern Idaho Public Health said the Bonneville County death was female in her 90s and the Fremont County death was a male in his 60s.

PHD implements mask order

The district board of health for the Panhandle Health District, which consists of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone counties, implemented an emergency order Thursday for the wearing of face coverings in public.

The board cited an increase in hospitalizations for patients with COVID-19 at Kootenai Health, the main health system in Kootenai County, and a growing concern that the health care provider would not be able to provide appropriate levels of care for all patients if the upward trend continued at the current rate.

The order is effective immediately and will be in effect for approximately 60 days leading up to the board’s January 2021 meeting.

According to the order, every person in the district is required to wear a face covering that completely covers the nose and mouth when in a public place and physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Public places include, but are not limited to, retail business establishments, government offices, medical, educational, arts and recreational institutions, public transportation, and outdoor public areas such as parks, trails, streets, sidewalks, lines for entry, exit or service.

Violation of or failure to comply with the order could constitute a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

Panhandle is the first Idaho health district to impose a districtwide mask mandate. Districts have implemented mandates in select counties, including Ada County.

Magic Valley health board narrowly votes down mask mandate

The board members of South Central Public Health District narrowly voted down a public health order that would have mandated masks throughout the district and instituted fines and possible jail time for offenders.

The order failed 5-4, with the representatives from Cassia, Jerome, Gooding, Twin Falls and Lincoln counties voting against the order. The board members from Camas, Blaine and Minidoka counties voted in favor of the order, as did Keith David, the board’s medical consultant.

The health district, which is based in Twin Falls, covers eight counties in the largely rural, agricultural Magic Valley region where cases have been surging for several weeks. St. Luke’s Magic Valley, the largest hospital in the region and one of the largest in the state, has diverted ICU patients several times in the last few weeks because of an influx of patients with COVID-19.

Before the vote, Idaho health care leaders warned their hospitals were reaching capacity. Dr. Jim Souza of St. Luke’s health system said Idaho hospitals could be forced to begin implementing crisis standards of care by December. This means hospitals would have to ration care, access to ICU beds and who gets treatment from overworked, dwindling hospital staff.

“I do not want to send a message for our front-line staff, our medical staff, our friends and our neighbors that they’re not important, because they are,” Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said during an initial vote to table the mask mandate indefinitely. That motion also failed 5-4, and Reinke later voted against the implementation of the mask mandate, citing a “liberty issue” and claiming the enforcement of the mandate would overwhelm law enforcement.

Blaine County’s representative, county commissioner Angenie McCleary, replied that a vote against a mask mandate was sending that exact message.

“We’ve heard very, very clearly from our medical community what action they want us to take,” McCleary said.

Many of the representatives against the mandate said they were voting in accordance with the wishes of the county commissioners, other local leaders and constituents they represented. Tracy Haskin, the representative from Minidoka who voted in favor of the mandate, did the opposite.

“I have been instructed by a split vote of my commissioners to vote no on this, but I will not be able to do that with a clear conscience,” Haskin said.

After the health board voted against the mandate, loud cheers erupted from the public meeting room, where Boise State Public Radio reported very few members of the public appeared to be wearing masks, and most spoke against the proposed mandate.

“Our constituents are speaking,” one board member said in response to the cheers.

Half of Idaho’s counties at highest alert level

Panhandle Health District, Southwest District Health, South Central Public Health District and Eastern Idaho Public Health all have counties that have reached the highest COVID-19 risk level, according to metrics specific to each district.

Central District Health, which includes Ada County, only issues health alert levels for school purposes. However, the district issued a public health advisory earlier this week strongly recommending the use of masks in each of its four counties — Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. A mask mandate was already in place for Ada County in public places.

The 22 counties at the highest COVID-19 alert level are Kootenai, Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Shoshone, Canyon, Gem, Washington, Owyhee, Payette, Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Twin Falls, Bonneville, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. Idaho has 44 counties.

Eleven other counties are at the second-highest level, including Adams, Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida, Power, Fremont and Jefferson.

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,403 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 651 admissions to the ICU and 4,687 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 18, the health system was reporting 127 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 532 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 18, the health system was reporting 72 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 297 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 25.2%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 17: Boise High (3), Borah High (4), Capital High (2), Collister Elementary (1), District Services (2), Fairmont Junior High (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (1), Les Bois Junior High (4), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), South Junior High (3), Taft Elementary (2), Timberline High (3), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (2).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 1 through Nov. 14: Centennial High (7), Central Academy (2), Eagle Academy (4) Eagle High (30) Idaho Fine Arts (1), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (14), Mountain View High (29), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (17), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (3), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (9), Victory Middle (3), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (6), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (6), Hunter Elementary (4), Joplin Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (3), Mary McPherson (1), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (3), Pepper Ridge (1), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (2), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Star Elementary (2), Ustick Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Thursday, Health and Welfare reported that 444,226 people had been tested statewide. About 17% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 19,604, Adams 74, Bannock 2,387, Bear Lake 134, Benewah 228, Bingham 1,659, Blaine 1,095, Boise 92, Bonner 720, Bonneville 5,111, Boundary 140, Butte 101, Camas 39, Canyon 12,103, Caribou 258, Cassia 1,797, Clark 39, Clearwater 304, Custer 118, Elmore 570, Franklin 444, Fremont 590, Gem 587, Gooding 647, Idaho 589, Jefferson 1,086, Jerome 1,457, Kootenai 5,807, Latah 1,455, Lemhi 362, Lewis 149, Lincoln 268, Madison 3,250, Minidoka 1,451, Nez Perce 1,801, Oneida 95, Owyhee 492, Payette 1,220, Power 354, Shoshone 429, Teton 380, Twin Falls 5,223, Valley 170, Washington 541.