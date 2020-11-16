Idaho again surpasses 1,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, 10 more Idahoans die

Ten more Idahoans were reported dead on Monday due to COVID-19-related causes, including a Bonneville County woman in her 40s. She is the 15th person in their 40s to die of the disease in Idaho.

A total of 983 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported statewide Monday and 175 new probable cases for a total of 1,158 new cases.

Of the 10 new deaths, two were in Caribou County and three were in Bonneville County. Bingham, Canyon, Ada, Kootenai and Jefferson counties each saw one new death. Idaho’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 773 people.

Ada County reported 150 new confirmed cases Monday, according to Health and Welfare, bringing the countywide total to 18,843 infections.

Canyon County reported 89 new confirmed cases , bringing the countywide total to 11,564 coronavirus infections, according to Southwest District Health

Nez Perce County reported 126 new confirmed cases, according to North Central Public Health District. That brings the countywide total to 1,614 people infected.

Health and Welfare also reported 11,985 probable cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The state estimates 35,530 people have recovered from COVID-19. Since the pandemic reached Idaho, there have been 71,578 confirmed cases.

Statewide, Health and Welfare also confirmed 485 confirmed cases between Nov. 7- 13 in K-12 schools, according to the department’s weekly school summary. In the last report, only 326 coronavirus infections were reported from Oct. 30-Nov. 6.

The following counties also reported new confirmed infections on Monday: Latah 63 (1,349 total), Idaho 20 (511 total), Clearwater 58 (280 total), Lewis 3 (138 total), Bannock 39 (2,285 total), Bear Lake 3 (119 total), Bingham 31 (1,557 total), Caribou 1 (254 total), Franklin 5 (409 total), Power 4 (346 total), Adams -2 (72 total), Gem 10 (525 total), Payette 8 (1,173 total), Washington 3 (521 total), Boise -1 (88 total), Elmore 9 (533 total), Valley 5 (166 total), Kootenai 64 (5,437 total), Bonner 4 (662 total), Benewah 1 (217 total), Shoshone 7 (380 total), Bonneville 57 (4,815 total), Custer 1 (111 total), Fremont 11 (579 total), Jefferson 20 (1,026 total), Lemhi 7 (356 total)*, Madison 46 (3,055 total), Teton -1 (369 total), Camas -1 (39 total), Blaine 5 (1,025 total), Cassia 33 (1,725 total), Gooding 7 (617 total), Jerome 24 (1,391 total), Lincoln 5 (255 total), Minidoka 15 (1,405 total), Twin Falls 54 (4,969 total)

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,202 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 621 admissions to the ICU and 4,539 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 15, the health system was reporting 117 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 497 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 22%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 15, the health system was reporting 66 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 282 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 24.6%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 3: Adams Elementary (2), Amity Elementary (4), Boise High (18), Borah High, (14) Capital High (7), Collister Elementary (1), Cynthia Mann Elementary (1), District Services Center (8), East Junior High (5), Fairmont Junior High (4), Frank Church High (5), Grace Jordan Elementary (3), Hawthorne Elementary (4), Highlands Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (4), Horizon Elementary (4), Jefferson Elementary (2), Liberty Elementary (3), Longfellow Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (9), Owyhee Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (8), Riverside Elementary (5), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), South Junior High (4), Taft Elementary (1), Timberline High (13), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1) West Junior High (4), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (12).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Nov. 1 through Nov. 14: Centennial High (7), Central Academy (2), Eagle Academy (4) Eagle High (31), Meridian Academy (2), Meridian High (14), Mountain View High (30), Renaissance High (4), Rocky Mountain High (17), Crossroads Middle (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (3), Lake Hazel Middle (3), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (7), Victory Middle (3), Barbara Morgan STEM (2), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (1), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (3), Desert Sage Elementary (6), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Elementary School of the Arts (3), Frontier Elementary (2), Hillsdale Elementary (6), Hunter Elementary (4), Joplin Elementary (1), Lake Hazel Elementary (3), Mary McPherson (1), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (2), Pepper Ridge (1), Peregrine Elementary (2), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (2), Seven Oaks Elementary (2), Star Elementary (2), Ustick Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Monday, Health and Welfare reported that 433,222 people had been tested statewide. About 16.5% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 18,843, Adams 72, Bannock 2,285, Bear Lake 119, Benewah 217, Bingham 1,557, Blaine 1,025, Boise 88, Bonner 662, Bonneville 4,815, Boundary 128, Butte 98, Camas 39, Canyon 11,564, Caribou 254, Cassia 1,725, Clark 39, Clearwater 280, Custer 111, Elmore 533, Franklin 409, Fremont 579, Gem 525, Gooding 617, Idaho 511, Jefferson 1,026, Jerome 1,391, Kootenai 5,437, Latah 1,349, Lemhi 356, Lewis 138, Lincoln 255, Madison 3,055, Minidoka 1,405, Nez Perce 1,614, Oneida 81, Owyhee 452, Payette 1,173, Power 346, Shoshone 380, Teton 369, Twin Falls 4,969, Valley 166, Washington 521.