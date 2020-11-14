County-by-county COVID-19 update unavailable due to Health and Welfare website glitch

Since Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced in March, the Idaho Statesman has calculated the state’s daily coronavirus numbers on a county-by-county basis.

Only two of the state’s seven public health districts — Southeastern Idaho Public Health and Eastern Idaho Public Health — provide updated county-by-county numbers on their websites on the weekend. The remaining county case counts are determined using numbers provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

But due to “technical difficulties,” Health and Welfare did not update its website Saturday with case counts for each of the 44 counties in Idaho, making it impossible for the Statesman to calculate an accurate daily case total. Statewide case and death demographics were also unavailable.

According to Health and Welfare, the state added 1,207 new confirmed and 312 new probable cases on Saturday for a total of 1,519 new cases. It is unclear how those new cases were distributed by county. The state reported a total of 759 coronavirus deaths, which is three more than the Statesman was reporting as of Friday.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced two new deaths in Bannock County — a man in his 90s and another in his 60s.

Here are the updated confirmed case numbers from SIPH and EIPH by county for Saturday: Bannock (32 new, 2,246 total), Bear Lake (3 new, 116 total), Bingham (23 new, 1,526 total), Bonneville (69 new, 4,639 total), Butte (1 new, 98 total), Franklin (8 new, 404 total), Jefferson (14 new, 981 total), Madison (44 new, 2,954 total), Power (1 new, 342 total) and Teton (3 new, 364 total).

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Through Friday, Health and Welfare reports that there have been 3,102 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 602 admissions to the ICU and 4,457 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 13, the health system was reporting 125 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 508 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 22%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 13, the health system was reporting 63 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 285 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 23.3%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Nov. 3: Adams Elementary (1), Amity Elementary (4), Boise High (18), Borah High, (14) Capital High (7), Collister Elementary (1), Cynthia Mann Elementary (1), District Services Center (6), East Junior High (5), Fairmont Junior High (3), Frank Church High (5), Grace Jordan Elementary (3), Hawthorne Elementary (4), Highlands Elementary (2), Hillcrest Elementary (1), Hillside Junior High (4), Horizon Elementary (4), Jefferson Elementary (2), Liberty Elementary (3), Longfellow Elementary (1), Lowell Elementary (2), Madison Early Childhood Education Center (1), Maple Grove Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (1), Morley Nelson Elementary (1), North Junior High (9), Owyhee Elementary (1), Riverglen Junior High (8), Riverside Elementary (5), Shadow Hills Elementary (1), South Junior High (4), Taft Elementary (1), Timberline High (13), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), Washington Elementary (1) West Junior High (4), White Pine Elementary (2), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (12).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Oct. 25-Nov. 7: Centennial High (4), Eagle High (11), Meridian Academy (1), Meridian High (13), Mountain View High (17), Rocky Mountain High (5), Eagle Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (6), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Pathways Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (1), Star Middle (2), Barbara Morgan STEM (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (2), Christine Donnell (1), Desert Sage Elementary (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Eliza Hart Spalding Stem Academy (1), Frontier Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (5), Mary McPhearson (1), McMillan Elementary (2), Meridian Elementary (1), Pepper Ridge (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), Pleasant View Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (1), River Valley Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Saturday, Health and Welfare reported that 427,954 people had been tested statewide.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 18,139, Adams 74, Bannock 2,246, Bear Lake 116, Benewah 213, Bingham 1,526, Blaine 1,010, Boise 89, Bonner 617, Bonneville 4,639, Boundary 126, Butte 98, Camas 39, Canyon 11,122, Caribou 253, Cassia 1,644, Clark 38, Clearwater 218, Custer 108, Elmore 515, Franklin 404, Fremont 560, Gem 474, Gooding 601, Idaho 491, Jefferson 981, Jerome 1,338, Kootenai 5,227, Latah 1,282, Lemhi 344, Lewis 131, Lincoln 246, Madison 2,954, Minidoka 1,350, Nez Perce 1,471, Oneida 81, Owyhee 427, Payette 1,131, Power 342, Shoshone 363, Teton 364, Twin Falls 4,801, Valley 159, Washington 502.