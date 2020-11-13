Idaho breaks records for cases, hospitalizations, ICU cases as COVID-19 surge continues

Idaho’s fall COVID-19 surge continued its relentless spread across the state Friday with another record for new confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Idaho’s seven health districts added 1,331 new confirmed cases — the fourth time in eight days the daily county has topped 1,100, setting a record each time. With 249 new probable cases reported by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the total for new cases was 1,580, the second-most during the pandemic.

Idaho’s confirmed and probable case total has surpassed 1,000 on 10 of the past 11 days, with the only exception a Sunday when reported is less robust. The state’s seven-day average for new cases is a record 1,263.3.

Five counties recorded at least 100 new confirmed cases: Ada (219 new, 18,139 total), Canyon (200 new, 11,122 total), Latah (120 new, 1,282 total), Nez Perce (113 new, 1,471 total) and Kootenai (118 new, 5,227 total).

Health and Welfare’s latest hospitalization data show the state hit more records Wednesday: 395 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 96 in intensive care. The hospitalization number has spiked from 320 to 395 in a week — a 23% increase.

Long-term care update

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released its weekly update on COVID-19 in care facilities Friday.

Outbreaks at Idaho facilities increased by eight to 248 overall and deaths rose by 24 to 346, with 12 facilities recording their first death.

Active cases increased to 3,634 at 164 facilities — up from 2,892 at 147 facilities last week. There are 84 facilities with resolved outbreaks.

Below is a list of long-term care facilities by city that have active cases of the coronavirus:

American Falls: Edgewood Spring Creek American Falls; Ammon: Promontory Point Rehabilitation; Ashton: Ashton Memorial Living Center; Bellevue: Cove of Cascadia; Blackfoot: Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility; Boise: Terraces of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek-Overland, Cascadia of Boise, Garden Plaza of Valley View-Valley View Nursing & Rehab, Garden Plaza of Valley View-The Bridge at Valley View, Overland Court Senior Living, Willow Park Senior Living, Arbor Village at Hillcrest, Arbor Valley of Cascadia, Veranda Senior Living-Barber Station, Edgewood Castle Hills, Shaw Mountain of Cascadia, State Veterans Home-Boise, Independent Living Services Freedom, MorningStar Senior Living of Boise, Edgewood Spring Creek Memory Care-Five Mile, Edgewood Plantation Place, Overland Court Generations Memory Care, Ashley Manor-Cloverdale, Regency Columbia Village, Communicare No. 3 Pond, Brookdale Boise Parkcenter, Grace Assisted Living at Englefield Green, Ashley Manor-Cory Lane (formerly AarenBrooke Place), Cottages of Boise, Life Care of Treasure Valley, Grace Assisted Living at State St.;

Bonners Ferry: Boundary County Nursing Home, Community Restorium; Bonneville: New Beginnings Community Living; Buhl: Desert View Care, River Rock Assisted Living, Evergreen Place Assisted Living, Autumn Breeze; Burley: Mini Cassia Care Center, Parke View Rehab, Diamond Peak of Burley, Highland Estates, Rosetta of Burley; Caldwell: Autumn Wind, Canyon West of Cascadia, Lenity Senior Living, Caldwell Care of Cascadia; Challis: Diamond Peak Health Care of Challis; Chubbuck: Brookdale Chubbuck; Coeur d’Alene: Lacrosse Health & Rehab, Advanced Health Care of Coeur d’Alene, Life Care Center of Coeur d’Alene, Ivy Court, Coeur d’Alene Health and Rehab of Cascadia, Pacifica Senior Living Coeur d’Alene, Courtyard at Coeur d’Alene, Rose Terrace Cottages, Legends Park Assisted Living, Renaissance at Coeur d’Alene, Garden at Orchard Ridge;

Darlington: Antelope Creek Living Center; Eagle: Edgewood Spring Creek Eagle Island; Gooding: Desano Place Assisted Living, Bennett Hills Rehab & Care Center; Grangeville: Meadowlark Homes; Hayden: Wellspring Meadows; Homedale: Owyhee Health & Rehab; Idaho Falls: Life Care Center of Idaho Falls, Yellowstone Group Home No. 1, Teton Post-Acute Care and Rehab, Fairwinds-Sand Creek, Good Samaritan-Idaho Falls Village, Parkwood Meadows, Lily and Syringa Assisted Living, Lincoln Court Retirement Community, Broadway Fields Assisted Living, Turtle and Crane Assisted Living; Jerome: Ashley Manor-Lincoln, Creekside Care Center, Desano Place Assisted Living; Kimberly: Oak Creek, Ashley Manor-Buttercup Trail, Alpine Manor; Kootenai: Hearthstone Village; Kuna: Swan Falls Assisted Living; Lewiston: The Orchards, Life Care Center of Lewiston, Advanced Health Care of Lewiston, Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia, Brookdale Lewiston, State Veterans Home-Lewiston;

McCall: McCall Rehab and Care Center; Meridian: Creekside Transitional Care, Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village, Edgewood Spring Creek Meridian, Golden Years Oak Crest, Veranda Senior Living-Paramount, Grace Assisted Living-Fairview Lakes, Trinity at 1st Street, Meridian Meadows, Alpine Meadows Assisted Living, Harmony Hills; Montpelier: Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing, Bear Lake Manor; Moscow: Good Samaritan Society-Moscow Village, Aspen Park of Cascadia; Nampa: Meadow View Nursing & Rehab, Streamside Assisted Living, Grace Assisted Living-Nampa, Karcher Estates, Sunny Ridge (Skilled Nursing), Cascadia of Nampa, Cottages of Nampa, Southwest Idaho Treatment Center, Orchards of Cascadia, Wellspring of Cascadia; Orofino: Clearwater Health & Rehab of Cascadia, Brookside Landing; Payette: Payette Healthcare;

Pocatello: Brookdale Pocatello, Caring Hearts Assisted Living, State Veterans Home-Pocatello, Independence Home, Elegant Residential Living, Monte Vista Hills, Gateway Transitional Care Center, Gables of Pocatello 1; Post Falls: Guardian Angel Homes, Seven Oaks Community Home-Elm, Seven Oaks Community Home-Larri Lee, Seven Oaks Community Home-Stephanie, Seven Oaks Community Home-Tybalt, The Lodge at Riverside Harbor; Preston: Franklin County Transitional Care, Heritage Senior Living; Rexburg: Madison Carriage Cove, Temple View Transitional Care, Homestead Assisted Living Rexburg; Rigby: Rigby Country Living Center; Rupert: Countryside Care and Rehab, Autumn Haven Assisted Living, Vista Assisted Living (now Etosha Assisted Living); Salmon: Discovery Rehab and Living; Sandpoint: Life Care Center of Sandpoint, Luther Park at Sandpoint;

Shoshone: Lincoln County Care Center; Silverton: Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village; Soda Springs: Caribou Memorial Living Center; St. Anthony: Homestead Assisted Living-St. Anthony; Twin Falls: Brookdale Twin Falls, Serenity Transitional Care, Bridgeview Estates, Chardonnay Assisted Living, Twin Falls Care, Heritage Assisted Living, Ashley Manor-Parkview, The Canyons Retirement Community, Clear Creek Home, Campus View Home, Syringa Place, Grace Assisted Living-Twin Falls; Weiser: Weiser Care of Cascadia; Wendell: Magic Valley Manor; Winchester: Lakeside Assisted Living.