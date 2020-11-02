Idaho confirms more than 800 new coronavirus cases Monday — and double-digit deaths

Treasure Valley counties reported significant new coronavirus caseloads on Monday, despite a modest dip in reports Sunday.

Statewide, 828 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus were reported on Monday, with 116 new probable cases. The state also saw 11 additional deaths reported due to COVID-19-related causes, bringing the statewide death toll to 641 people.

The confirmed total was the third-highest reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Ada County reported four deaths and Canyon County reported two deaths. Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Twin Falls and Lincoln counties reported one new death each.

Ada County reported 111 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 15,429 total cases confirmed, according to Boise-based Central District Health

Canyon County reported 94 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 9,719 cases confirmed, according to Southwest District Health.

Twin Falls County added 95 new confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 3,925 people infected, according to South Central Public Health District.

Health and Welfare also reported 8,448 probable cases of coronavirus, 116 new, and estimated that 30,525 people had recovered from the virus.

With Monday’s additions, the state has reported 57,689 total confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Idaho.

Other counties to report new confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday include: Latah 39 (987 total), Nez Perce 70 (935 total), Idaho 21 (382 total), Clearwater 16 (147 total), Lewis 5 (85 total), Bannock 39 (1,953 total), Bear Lake 1 (72 total), Bingham 14 (1,308 total), Franklin 5 (326 total), Power 3 (323 total), Adams 1 (59 total), Gem 4 (392 total), Owyhee 3 (373 total), Payette 8 (1,027 total), Washington 5 (437 total), Boise 1 (70 total), Elmore 2 (419 total), Valley 6 (124 total), Kootenai 60 (4,295 total), Benewah 1 (186 total), Bonner 6 (478 total), Boundary 4 (93 total), Shoshone 2 (285 total), Cassia 37 (1,383 total), Minidoka 17 (1,170 total), Jerome 38 (1,075 total), Blaine 8 (878 total), Gooding 12 (518 total), Lincoln 3 (210 total), Camas 1 (36 total), Bonneville 33 (3,762 total), Fremont 14 (482 total), Jefferson 6 (847 total), Lemhi 16 (270 total), Madison 25 (2,451 total), Teton 2 (280 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 2,643 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 555 admissions to the ICU and 3,995 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Nov. 1, the health system was reporting 89 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 458 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 16%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Nov. 1, the health system was reporting 36 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 313 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 10.2%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Oct. 20: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (4), Borah High (1), Capital High (2), District Services Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (5), Frank Church High School (3), Garfield Elementary (1), Grace Jordan Elementary (1), Hawthorne Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (2), Hillside Junior High (2), Liberty Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), Maple Grove Elementary (2), Monroe Elementary (2), Mountain View Elementary (1), North Junior High (4), Riverglen Junior High (1), Riverside Elementary (2), Roosevelt Elementary (2), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High (5), Trail Wind Elementary (1), Valley View Elementary (1), West Junior High (2), White Pine Elementary (1), Whitney Elementary (1), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff for the weeks of Oct. 18-31: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (6), Meridian High (10), Mountain View High (7), Renaissance High (1), Rocky Mountain High (4), Eagle Middle (2), Heritage Middle (1), Lake Hazel Middle (2), Lewis and Clark Middle (3), Lowell Scott Middle (3), Meridian Middle (1), Sawtooth Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (2), Chief Joseph School of the Arts (1), Discovery Elementary (1), Eagle Hills Elementary (1), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), McMillan Elementary (3), Meridian Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Peregrine Elementary (1), Pioneer School of the Arts (1), River Valley Elementary (3).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Friday, Health and Welfare reported that 390,291 people had been tested statewide. About 14.8% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 15,429, Adams 59, Bannock 1,953, Bear Lake 72, Benewah 186, Bingham 1,308, Blaine 878, Boise 70, Bonner 478, Bonneville 3,762, Boundary 93, Butte 89, Camas 36, Canyon 9,719, Caribou 229, Cassia 1,383, Clark 33, Clearwater 147, Custer 88, Elmore 419, Franklin 326, Fremont 482, Gem 392, Gooding 518, Idaho 382, Jefferson 847, Jerome 1,075, Kootenai 4,295, Latah 987, Lemhi 270, Lewis 85, Lincoln 210, Madison 2,451, Minidoka 1,170, Nez Perce 935, Oneida 59, Owyhee 373, Payette 1,027, Power 323, Shoshone 285, Teton 280, Twin Falls 3,925, Valley 124, Washington 437.