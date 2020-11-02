Coronavirus: Idaho residents get free COVID-19 tests through Albertsons. Here’s how.

The city of Meridian announced it will adjust opening hours in response to Idaho’s increasing coronavirus numbers and Gov. Brad Little’s recent announcement of the state moving back into Stage 3 of reopening.

City facilities will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the adjusted hours being implemented starting Monday, according to a news release from the city.

The adjusted hours will be in effect until further notice. An hour before and an hour after the opening times will be dedicated to cleaning work spaces and frequently used areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

Public meetings for groups like the City Council will continue to be held in a hybrid format, as residents can attend in person or watch meetings online.

Many city resources can be utilized online, and residents are encouraged to conduct city business from one’s home or office.

For a full listing on the city of Meridian departments, go to www.meridiancity.org/government/contact. To view the latest information from the city regarding the coronavirus, visit www.meridiancity.org/coronavirus.

Albertsons, Safeway partner with Idaho pharmacy board for free COVID-19 tests to Idaho residents

Thanks to a grant from the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy, Albertsons and Safeway locations around Idaho will offer free COVID-19 tests for Idaho residents that can be shipped directly to homes.

The saliva tests — which typically return results within 72 hours — can be shipped after filling out a form with your local pharmacy, according to a news release from Albertsons.

“We appreciate the Idaho State Board of Pharmacy for helping to provide these tests free-of-charge to Idahoans,” Dan Salemi, group vice president for Albertsons Companies Pharmacy, said in a news release. “Patients are never more than a phone call away from our pharmacy’s guidance and care. We are excited about how easy it is to get this saliva test, because we can ship the test anywhere in Idaho.”

To get an in-home tests, Idaho residents can head to www.scheduletest.com and fill out a questionnaire that is reviewed by their local Albertsons or Safeway pharmacist. Later, the pharmacy will reach out and schedule a time for the test to be picked up or delivered. Once the saliva sample is collected, it can be mailed using return shipping included in the test’s packaging.

Results are delivered by text message or email.

Patients showing possible coronavirus symptoms should not pick up their test in person, and should either send someone else to pick up the test or ship the test directly to their home.

After receiving results, a pharmacist will be available for follow-up questions regarding care.

Idaho reports over 470 coronavirus cases on Sunday

Idaho health officials reported 353 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, as well as 123 probable cases.

Sunday was the first time since Oct. 4 that Idaho reported fewer than 400 confirmed cases, though only one of Idaho’s seven health districts independently reported its own case totals Sunday. Other new case counts came from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

In the past week, Idaho has reported an average of 824 new cases a day, and it is too early to tell if the Sunday case total is an indication of a larger decrease in new coronavirus cases.

Ada and Canyon counties added 92 and 45 cases respectively on Sunday, bringing the totals for each county to 15,318 and 9,625. Other counties that reported double-digit new case totals on Sunday include Bonneville (18 new), Kootenai (65), Madison (26) and Twin Falls (42).

No new deaths were reported Sunday, as Idaho’s coronavirus death count remains at 630.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 56,861 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Idaho. Of all confirmed and probable cases in Idaho, the Department of Health and Welfare estimate 30,218 people have recovered.

As of Friday, there are 387,935 people who have been tested for the coronavirus in Idaho, according to Health and Welfare. Of those people, around 14.6% have tested positive.

All Idaho counties except Adams have reports of community spread.

All of Idaho’s 44 counties have confirmed cases of the coronavirus: Ada 15,318, Adams 58, Bannock 1,914, Bear Lake 71, Benewah 185, Bingham 1,294, Blaine 870, Boise 69, Bonner 472, Bonneville 3,729, Boundary 89, Butte 89, Camas 35, Canyon 9,625, Caribou 229, Cassia 1,346 Clark 33, Clearwater 131, Custer 88, Elmore 417, Franklin 321, Fremont 468, Gem 388, Gooding 506, Idaho 361, Jefferson 841, Jerome 1,037, Kootenai 4,235, Latah 948, Lemhi 254, Lewis 80, Lincoln 207, Madison 2,426, Minidoka 1,153, Nez Perce 865, Oneida 59, Owyhee 370, Payette 1,019, Power 320, Shoshone 283, Teton 278, Twin Falls 3,830, Valley 118, Washington 432.