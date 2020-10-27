Idaho adds 8 COVID-19 deaths, with 2 people in their 30s, and over 650 confirmed cases







Eight more Idahoans were added to the state’s COVID-19-related death toll on Tuesday, including two men in their 30s — one from Lincoln County and one from Bonneville County.

Latah, Bannock, Kootenai and Jerome counties also had deaths. In addition to the men in their 30s, Lincoln County recorded the death of a man in his 50s and Bonneville saw the death of a woman in her 70s.

Idaho’s total is now 589 deaths.

The state added 672 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 189 new probables. Of the 672, Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Bonneville counties combined for 300 of the new cases.

Ada County reported 94 confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 14,665, according to Central District Health. Canyon County reported 71 new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 9,229, according to Southwest District Health.

Health and Welfare reported Tuesday having 7,384 “probable” cases of the virus (189 new) and estimated that 28,553 people have recovered from it.

With Tuesday’s additions, Idaho has now seen 53,718 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Idaho.

Other counties to report new cases of confirmed coronavirus include: Latah 14 (915 total), Nez Perce 36 (798 total), Idaho 6 (352 total), Clearwater 4 (126 total), Lewis 2 (77 total), Bannock 35 (1,772 total), Bingham 14 (1,260 total), Butte 2 (84 total), Caribou 11 (211 total), Franklin 12 (304 total), Oneida 4 (50 total), Power 1 (309 total), Gem 1 (368 total), Owyhee 2 (358 total), Payette 14 (986 total), Washington 6 (412 total), Boise 1 (62 total), Elmore -2 (376 total), Kootenai 36 (3,839 total), Bonner 4 (436 total), Benewah 2 (169 total), Boundary 2 (69 total), Shoshone 2 (262 total), Bonneville 57 (3,567 total), Fremont 11 (446 total), Jefferson 9 (804 total), Lemhi 15 (207 total), Madison 45 (2,281 total), Teton 2 (258 total), Twin Falls 78 (3,523 total), Cassia 22 (1,263 total), Minidoka 10 (1,095 total), Jerome 20 (949 total), Blaine 10 (830 total), Gooding 8 (450 total), Lincoln 11 (171 total).

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 2,483 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 542 admissions to the ICU and 3,756 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Oct. 26, the health system was reporting 86 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 473 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 13%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Oct. 26, the health system was reporting 36 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 363 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Oct. 20: Amity Elementary (2), Boise High (2), District Services Center (1), Fairmont Junior High (2), Frank Church High School (2), Highlands Elementary (1), Monroe Elementary (2), Mountain View Elementary (1), North Junior High (2), Roosevelt Elementary (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High School (2) and Whittier Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Friday, Health and Welfare reported that 375,400 people had been tested statewide. About 14.3% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 14,665, Adams 51, Bannock 1,772, Bear Lake 66, Benewah 169, Bingham 1,260, Blaine 830, Boise 62, Bonner 436, Bonneville 3,576, Boundary 69, Butte 84, Camas 34, Canyon 9,229, Caribou 211, Cassia 1,263, Clark 33, Clearwater 126, Custer 84, Elmore 376, Franklin 304, Fremont 446, Gem 368, Gooding 450, Idaho 352, Jefferson 804, Jerome 949, Kootenai 3,839, Latah 915, Lemhi 207, Lewis 77, Lincoln 171, Madison 2,281, Minidoka 1,095, Nez Perce 798, Oneida 50, Owyhee 358, Payette 986, Power 309, Shoshone 262, Teton 258, Twin Falls 3,523, Valley 108, Washington 412.