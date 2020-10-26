Hospitalizations hit new high, 12 deaths added as coronavirus tightens grip on Idaho

The same day that Gov. Brad Little made the announcement to roll the state back to Stage 3 of its reopening plan, Idaho hospitalizations for the coronavirus were reported to be at an all-time high, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Health and Welfare reported 272 people hospitalized across the state with COVID-19 and 75 in the ICU, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

Statewide, Idaho recorded 704 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with 113 new probable cases.

The state also recorded 12 new coronavirus-related deaths. Ada County had four; Bingham, Bannock and Twin Falls counties each had two; and Franklin and Gooding counties had one apiece. The statewide coronavirus death toll now stands at 581.

The new confirmed cases bring Idaho’s seven-day moving average to 898 new daily cases, the highest it has ever been. That record has been broken repeatedly over the past 10 days.

Ada County reported 142 new cases on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 14,571, according to Central District Health. Canyon County reported 56 new cases, bringing its total to 9,158, according to Southwest District Health.

Health and Welfare reported Monday having 7,195 “probable” cases of the virus and estimated that 28,309 people have recovered from it.

With Monday’s additions, Idaho has now seen 53,046 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic reached the state.

Other counties to report new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday include: Latah 43 (901 total), Nez Perce 54 (762 total), Idaho 22 (346 total), Clearwater 8 (122 total), Lewis 3 (75 total), Adams 5 (51 total), Gem 2 (367 total), Owyhee 3 (356 total), Payette 5 (972 total), Washington 4 (406 total), Bannock 65 (1,737 total), Bingham 13 (1,246 total), Butte 1 (82 total), Caribou 1 (200 total), Franklin 5 (292 total), Oneida 1 (46 total), Elmore 4 (378 total), Valley 2 (108 total), Kootenai 44 (3,803 total), Bonner 5 (432 total), Shoshone 2 (260 total), Bonneville 49 (3,519 total), Fremont 5 (435 total), Jefferson 15 (795 total), Lemhi 15 (192 total), Madison 48 (2,236 total), Twin Falls 35 (3,445 total), Cassia 13 (1,241 total), Minidoka 18 (1,085 total), Jerome 9 (929 total), Gooding 4 (442 total), Lincoln 3 (160 total).

Daily details

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 2,447 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 539 admissions to the ICU and 3,710 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of Oct. 25, the health system was reporting 88 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 435 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 13%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of Oct. 25, the health system was reporting 34 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 317 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 14.2%.

Boise School District: The district says the following schools or units have reported confirmed COVID-19 cases among students or staff since Oct. 20: Amity Elementary (2), Fairmont Junior High (2), Highlands Elementary (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), Shadow Hills Elementary (2), Timberline High School (1) and Whittier Elementary (1).

Testing totals: At the end of the day Friday, Health and Welfare reported that 373,337 people had been tested statewide. About 14.2% of those have been positive for COVID-19.

Counties with community spread: All counties except Adams have been announced to have community spread.

Counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases: Ada 14,571, Adams 51, Bannock 1,737, Bear Lake 66, Benewah 167, Bingham 1,246, Blaine 820, Boise 61, Bonner 432, Bonneville 3,519, Boundary 67, Butte 82, Camas 34, Canyon 9,158, Caribou 200, Cassia 1,241, Clark 33, Clearwater 122, Custer 84, Elmore 378, Franklin 292, Fremont 435, Gem 367, Gooding 442, Idaho 346, Jefferson 795, Jerome 929, Kootenai 3,803, Latah 901, Lemhi 192, Lewis 75, Lincoln 160, Madison 2,236, Minidoka 1,085, Nez Perce 762, Oneida 46, Owyhee 356, Payette 972, Power 308, Shoshone 260, Teton 256, Twin Falls 3,445, Valley 108, Washington 406.