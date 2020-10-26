WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brad Little announcement on COVID-19 in Idaho at a 3 p.m. today

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 26, to make an announcement about the state’s response to the coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes as the state continues to set records for its daily case counts.

Idaho has consistently broken its record 12 days in a row amid a surge of new cases and record hospitalizations.

On Sunday, health officials reported 491 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 124 probable cases. Ada County reported the most new cases Sunday with 101.

School districts across the state are facing closures as cases crop up among students, teachers and staff. The West Ada School Districtfor example, is struggling to reopen, and a school board member is set to resign.

