Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Second shakeup coming to West Ada school board as vice chairman to resign

By Clark Corbin IdahoEdNews.org

West Ada School Board Vice Chairman Steve Smylie is submitting his resignation following a tumultuous few weeks in the state’s largest school district.
West Ada School Board Vice Chairman Steve Smylie is submitting his resignation following a tumultuous few weeks in the state’s largest school district. IdahoEdNews.org

West Ada School Board Vice Chairman Steve Smylie is submitting his resignation following a tumultuous few weeks in the state’s largest school district.

Smylie has served on the board for more than four years, and trustees will take his resignation up during a meeting Tuesday, district spokeswoman Char Jackson said.

The resignation is the second shakeup on the board in recent weeks. Last week, Ed Klopfenstein resigned as chairman of the school board but elected to retain his seat on the board.

It’s been a rocky month of October overall in the district.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Efforts to reach Smylie for comment were not immediately successful Friday afternoon.

Smylie is a former Republican state legislator and son of the late former Gov. Robert E. Smylie. Steve Smylie ran unsuccessfully for superintendent of public instruction against Tom Luna in 2006.

Smylie was appointed to a fill a vacant West Ada School Board seat in 2016. Smylie’s term was set to expire January 2022. The school board will declare a vacancy in Zone 3 at Tuesday’s meeting.

This is not the only school board shakeup as volunteer trustees shoulder the burden of making high-stakes decisions among a deadly pandemic.

Last month Troy Rohn resigned from the Boise School Board after complaining that federal and state elected officials have shirked their responsibilities for addressing the coronavirus and kicking the decisions to local officials.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Idaho Statesman
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service