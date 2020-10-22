Coronavirus: Idaho partners with Get Tested website as caseload keeps skyrocketing

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is partnering with Get Tested COVID-19 to help Idahoans find coronavirus testing centers in their area.

Get Tested is a volunteer, community-led project founded to help Americans find testing locations.

“We’re excited to make this available for Idahoans who are seeking testing for the virus that causes COVID-19,” said Sonja Schriever, chief of the Bureau of Community and Environmental Health in the Division of Public Health in a news release. “We hope this provides information for individuals about testing availability and testing sites that are close to home.”

By visiting get-tested-covid19.org, residents can type in a ZIP code to show a list and map of testing centers within 40 miles. The site provides information on the testing centers, such as whether an order is needed to get a test and whether the site takes walk-ins or appointments must be scheduled. The website also outlines whether drive-thru testing is available, and basic information including hours of operation and directions to the site.

The website will be updated weekly.

Concerning uptick in Idaho coronavirus cases continues

Since Oct. 1, Idaho’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has increased 62.5%. The state’s moving average grew to new levels on Wednesday, as it has been over 700 for three straight days. The number is now up to an average of 781.9 new coronavirus cases per day.

Wednesday’s combined case count was the second-highest number since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 905. The total was made up of 622 confirmed and 283 probable cases. That total is second only to Tuesday’s count, which was 940 confirmed and probable cases combined.

Health officials around Idaho also reported 11 new deaths, as the state’s death total grew to 522. Pairs of deaths were reported in both Ada (159 total) and Kootenai (48) counties. Single deaths were reported in Bingham (17), Canyon (108), Gem (5), Idaho (first death), Lewis (3), Teton (2) and Washington (8).

According to Eastern Idaho Public Health, the Teton County death was that of a man in his 70s. No demographic information was made available regarding the other deaths.

Of all Idaho counties reporting cases Wednesday, Twin Falls County had the most: 97. Just behind was Canyon County, which added 92 cases, as its total is now 8,800. Ada County reported 63 new cases, and its total case count is 13,793.

Counties reporting significant new caseloads were Kootenai (70 new), Madison (43) and Bonneville (35).

As of Wednesday, Idaho has 49,377 confirmed and 6,422 probable cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports there are 26,916 people who have recovered from the virus. The department also says 360,185 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Idaho, with around 13.7% of tests returning positive.

Community spread has been found in all Idaho counties except Adams.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada 13,793, Adams 30, Bannock 1,548, Bear Lake 62, Benewah 164, Bingham 1,192, Blaine 801, Boise 60, Bonner 406, Bonneville 3,271, Boundary 62, Butte 75, Camas 33, Canyon 8,800, Caribou 184, Cassia 1,112, Clark 33, Clearwater 110, Custer 83, Elmore 353, Franklin 268, Fremont 351, Gem 347, Gooding 398, Idaho 302, Jefferson 726, Jerome 880, Kootenai 3,446, Latah 821, Lemhi 168, Lewis 70, Lincoln 118, Madison 1,930, Minidoka 1,010, Nez Perce 635, Oneida 38, Owyhee 343, Payette 948, Power 298, Shoshone 237, Teton 244, Twin Falls 3,132, Valley 102, Washington 393.