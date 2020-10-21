Idaho’s coronavirus vaccine group will meet Friday. Here’s what’s on the agenda

Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state’s coronavirus vaccine committee will host its first public meeting on Friday.

Included in the state’s announcement are early plans for who will first be able to access coronavirus vaccinations, as the state expects vaccines to be in short supply once they are initially approved and released. The state prioritized health care workers and people at a high risk of severe illness, such as residents older than 65 and those with medical conditions.

Idaho is planning a three-phase approach for distributing vaccines on availability, starting at hospitals for those most in need and moving toward smaller facilities on a wider basis.

“The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal. Here in Idaho, we have been planning for months for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, and our COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will stay focused on making sure Idaho is ready when the initial supply becomes available,” Little said in a news release.

The plans released online are referred to as “living” documents, meaning they will change and evolve as needed and as officials see fit.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Idaho and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The committee’s Friday meeting agenda shows the group will hear from identified priority populations. The group also plans to outline its goals going forward.

Friday’s meeting will be held online at noon via web conferencing. To listen in on the meeting or to view the agenda, go to www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.

Idaho breaks record for most coronavirus cases in a day

Idaho reported 940 new coronavirus cases Tuesday — confirmed and probable combined — the largest total the state has reported in a single day. It was also the most confirmed cases — 821 — reported in one day.

Idaho health officials also reported six new coronavirus deaths. Bonneville County reported half of those deaths: a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s. The other deaths were reported in Canyon, Gooding and Shoshone.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Idaho’s death total is now up to 541.

Of the record-high new cases Tuesday, 151 were found in Ada County, which now has 13,730 coronavirus cases. Canyon County reported 89 new cases, bringing its total to 8,708.

In North Idaho, Kootenai County reported a triple-digit total on Tuesday, adding 104 confirmed cases.

Eastern Idaho continues to report high numbers of new cases, as Bonneville (71 new), Madison (61) and Bannock (27) reported double-digit cases Tuesday. Twin Falls added 65 cases to its total Tuesday.

Idaho also has 48,755 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 6,139 probable cases in the state, and that 26,549 people have recovered from the virus.

The department also reports that 357,833 people in Idaho have been tested for the coronavirus, with around 13.6% of people returning positive.

All counties except Adams have reports of community spread.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all of Idaho’s 44 counties: Ada 13,730, Adams 30, Bannock 1,528, Bear Lake 61, Benewah 164, Bingham 1,179, Blaine 792, Boise 60, Bonner 399, Bonneville 3,236, Boundary 60, Butte 74, Camas 33, Canyon 8,708, Caribou 176, Cassia 1,097, Clark 33, Clearwater 109, Custer 83, Elmore 340, Franklin 261, Fremont 339, Gem 343, Gooding 385, Idaho 290, Jefferson 724, Jerome 861, Kootenai 3,376, Latah 807, Lemhi 166, Lewis 69, Lincoln 114, Madison 1,887, Minidoka 1,003, Nez Perce 626, Oneida 36, Owyhee 337, Payette 940, Power 296, Shoshone 233, Teton 243, Twin Falls 3,035, Valley 100, Washington 392.