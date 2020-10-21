Hunting for a Halloween costume? Here’s what people are Googling the most in Idaho

Halloween might not look the same this year, but that’s not stopping people from searching for costumes to celebrate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed trick-or-treating in 2020 a “higher-risk activity” because of the coronavirus pandemic. In the Boise area, neighborhoods are looking for Halloween alternatives to keep the traditions alive during the pandemic.

While the holiday may look different this year, people can still dress up in their spookiest or cutest costumes. Google updated its annual “FrightGeist” website, which lists the nation’s top trending Halloween costumes for 2020 based on what people are searching for the most.

Nationally, people are searching for witches, dinosaurs and Harley Quinn, the comic book franchise star, more than any other costumes. In Idaho, however, the costumes might be a little more unique.

People in Boise are looking to be angels this year, Google said in its report. Angel costumes are the sixth most searched costumes nationally, but they are the most popular in Boise, Google said.

In Idaho Falls, people want to be another popular costume: a pirate, Google said. In Twin Falls, however, it’s a different story.

It seems people in Twin Falls won’t be posing as the same thing as many other people, as The Little Mermaid costumes were their most searched. The costume is ranked as the 177th most popular costume nationally, according to Google.

Regardless of the costume, however, the CDC said it’s important not to forget a mask.

“A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask,” the CDC said. “A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.”